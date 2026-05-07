“We have found unique ways to be able to create green lanes and green corridors with other ports across neighbouring countries, as well as continuing to ramp up our connectivity by air to countries both east and west,” Sharaf said.

“Our investments as a city and as a country into bringing resiliency to our global network were tested in this period and have proven to be valuable, not only for our local economy and local consumption, but also for global economies,” he said.

“It has forced us to look at reprioritising allocation of resources towards certain initiatives more so than others based on the current geopolitical situation,” Sharaf explained. “But we still feel very strong about these are fundamentals that have made Dubai the special place that it is and gotten us to where we are. And these are areas where we want to continue to expand and double down on.”

“These measures are not taken as a reaction,” Sharaf said. “These measures are continuously studied so that based on certain factors determines whether these are prolonged packages of support, or if there need to be further packages of support that are warranted.”

“We do see that increasing fuel prices has had an effect on many businesses,” Sharaf said. “And that’s why things such as the package that Sheikh Hamdan announced at the end of March, with the deferral of many government fees, has been a step in the right direction of alleviating some of these pains and some of these pressures.”

“What we are seeing in Dubai and the UAE is obviously pressures of the conflict that are creating some challenges,” he said. “Our role as Dubai Economy and Tourism is to make sure that we don’t have any predatory activities as a result. And therefore, our consumer protection and fair trade colleagues are constantly on top of these matters.”

“Building physical channels and connections through air, land and sea, with national champions like Emirates Airlines and DP World, have also been critical to the success of the Dubai hub story, which has brought value again to manufacturers, as their goods can reach every corner of the world in a more efficient manner,” he said.

“That was a very important step early in the history of Dubai, to create a logistics and a trading hub from Dubai and investing into that infrastructure, which is paying dividends and has been paying dividends now for four decades,” Sharaf said.

“We’ve seen resilience play an important factor in business sustainability and supply chain robustness,” Sharaf said. “What they have seen, I think it helps to create more credibility for future investors and new investors that have a more robust understanding of how Dubai and the UAE is a land of prosperity, a land of welcoming but also a land of execution.”

“There is transparency and there is justice in a legal system that is proven,” he said. “There is familiarity in legal systems also in Dubai, whether it’s civil or common law jurisdictions, such as in the DIFC.”

When asked about what is Dubai doing to keep foreign investors confident during this period of regional uncertainty, he stated that investors need to understand the strength of Dubai’s legal environment, including the availability of civil and common law jurisdictions such as the Dubai International Financial Centre.

“Our major goal here is to help businesses continue to get through this phase and get back into the growth that we had seen in Dubai over the past couple of years, which has been outpacing the growth of most advanced economies around the world,” Sharaf said. “We want all partners and investors in Dubai to play a part in that journey.”

“Our role is to listen, our role is to monitor and our role is also to come up with solutions,” Sharaf said. “How and when these solutions get executed is dependent on a number of factors that we are in constant review of.”

“It varies from sector to sector and business to business,” he said. “There are businesses that require some of each of what you’ve pointed out, and there might be some continuity of themes based on sectors.”

“We are also cognisant of the fact that we’ve made a commitment as a nation to be net zero by 2050 and how we can help to be more sustainable in our manufacturing is another priority of ours,” Sharaf said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.