Dubai family appeals for support to continue daughter’s education, seek job opportunities amid cancer battle

Long-time UAE residents prioritise daughter’s schooling amid health, money woes
Dubai: A long-time expatriate family in Dubai is appealing for support to help their daughter continue her education in the UAE, while also seeking employment opportunities to restore financial stability during a challenging period marked by serious health issues.
At the centre of their concerns is their daughter’s education. She is currently sitting for her GCSE examinations in Dubai and hopes to continue her A-level studies in the emirate before pursuing university opportunities with scholarships.
Notably, their daughter has consistently excelled academically without private tutoring or outside support and has always dreamed of graduating in Dubai. The family has stressed that ensuring their daughter can remain in school locally is their top priority.
“We hope to find guidance and assistance during this very difficult period for our family and our daughter’s future,” the family told Gulf News.
Arun Kumar Narayan, an Indian national, first arrived in the Gulf in 1995 and spent nearly three decades working with a multinational retail franchise operator, eventually serving as director of internal audit.
On the other hand, his wife, a French national, has worked in the same company as a regional operations manager.
However, when the pandemic hit in 2020, his wife has been made redundant, and in 2024 Narayan has lost his job for the same reason.
As the family adjusted to life without a steady income, another devastating setback has followed. In June 2025, he has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate lymph node cancer and is currently undergoing androgen deprivation therapy treatment.
Narayan’s former employer has extended his medical insurance after redundancy and later renewed it until September this year. The renewal came at a cost of Dh35,000 because of the expensive nature of cancer treatment.
The family has shared that medical expenses, along with school fees, rent, and daily living costs, are being managed through savings and end-of-service benefits, which are gradually being utilised for essential needs.
The family has emphasised that the UAE played a central role in their lives for more than two decades, shaping their personal and professional journey.
“Dubai has been our home for more than 20 years. We met here, worked here, built our life here, and welcomed our daughter here,” said the family.
Despite life’s challenges over the years, they have always considered the UAE their long-term home.
“This city has given us so much and will always remain close to our hearts.”
For the family, the focus now remains on securing support for their daughter’s education, medical continuity, and employment opportunities to help them remain in the UAE they call home.