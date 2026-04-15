The UAE’s community playbook: How support is reaching more people

UAE community groups expand their support for those who need it most
Dubai: Various organisations across the UAE continue to strengthen community ties and extend support to workers and families through a series of humanitarian initiatives rooted in unity and compassion.
From meal distributions to gift-giving missions, these efforts reflect the enduring spirit of what Filipinos call as "bayanihan," a value centred on helping one another in times of need.
At the heart of this growing network is the "Bayanihan Meal Programme," an initiative that showcases how community support in the UAE is becoming more inclusive and far-reaching.
According to Asiyah Vangie Monjardin, chairwoman of the Philippine Business Council (PBC) Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the programme has been initially focused on assisting employees of member businesses, but has since expanded to non-members, allowing more residents in need to benefit.
"Beyond providing meals, the initiative also supports the business community by partnering with restaurants under the League of Filipino Business Entrepreneurs, a subcommittee of PBC," Monjardin told Gulf News.
"Through this collaboration, participating establishments are given greater visibility, helping boost their operations while contributing to the sustainability of small and medium enterprises and micro businesses."
Meal distributions are ongoing across Dubai and are underway for other emirates, with a target of accommodating nearly 1,000 beneficiaries.
Participating establishments include several Filipino-owned restaurants such as Bibingka & Paratha, Chinese Star Restaurant, Panadero Pastry, and Bawangong Ave in Satwa; Paluto Restaurant, Zutto Zuki, Off the Hook, and JT’s Manukan Grille in Deira; Cuisinerong Pinoy in Al Barsha, The Dessert Wok in JVC, Joy Bubble Tea in Al Quasis, Affordacup in Al Nahda, Naderang Restaurant in Sharjah, Agemono Express in Ajman, and Jaiko Taho.
For the Filipino Social Club (Filsoc), broadening reach means bringing support directly to communities.
Through its “Gift It Forward” initiative, volunteers have visited labour accommodations in Al Quoz, Dubai, providing essential goods and setting up special marketplaces to serve both men and women workers.
Ericson Reyes, president of Filsoc, has noted that the outreach goes beyond material assistance, creating opportunities for connection and recognition for workers whose contributions often go unseen.
"There is a great sense of pride and security in operating with full legal standing," exclaimed Reyes.
In another event, the group has distributed 50,000 diapers to 500 mothers in need through the second wave of its "Diaper Drive," reinforcing its commitment to supporting families alongside workers.
In Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the Bayanihan Council has spearheaded multiple gift-giving missions to build up partnerships and collective action.
One initiative, organised with the Filipino community in Al Ain, has delivered "essential goods and smiles" in Garden city, fostering a sense of solidarity among participants.
A second outreach has brought together different organisations including the OFW Global Movement for Empowerment, Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers, Apo Emarat 121 Alumni Association, Isabelino Ako, National Cyber Security Plan, Bisdak, and Kasama Gii, in partnership with BNP cafe.
Volunteers have handed out goods and shared time with beneficiaries, reinforcing community bonds.
"In these challenging times, the spirit of bayanihan remains our greatest strength. This collective efforts are proof to what we can achieve when we look out for one another and move forward as one community," said Woderick Pareja, chairman of the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi.
"Our council remains committed to fostering unity and providing support wherever possible."
As these initiatives continue to grow, they are shaping what could be described as the UAE "community playbook," one built on coordination, inclusivity, and responsiveness.
By combining resources, working across emirates, and considering both needs and support, community groups are ensuring that help reaches more people, proving that collective action remains one of the most powerful tools for change.