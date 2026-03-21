How this Filipino group in Dubai celebrates Eid by supporting mothers

“It is a time to honour the incredible strength of mothers. We’re standing with you in your journey,” said Filsoc.

Titled as “Filsoc Free Diaper Gifts,” the initiative aims to recognise the everyday sacrifices of mothers within the community.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for the endless love and resilience you pour into our community,” stated Filsoc.

According to the group, the beneficiaries will be directly contacted to receive the confirmation and venue details through email.

The drive will provide free diaper packs to the first 200 mothers who have signed up for the event.

Filsoc has emphasised that the event is rooted in compassion and solidarity, particularly for mothers who may need additional support, especially during these challenging times.

Moreover, the move coincides with the spirit of generosity associated with Eid, as well as the international women’s month, a time to honour women’s contributions across all sectors.

Recently, Filsoc has conducted its “Hand-In-Hand” iftar meal distribution to workers in labour camps in Al Quoz, Dubai. The group has continued to express its commitment to volunteer and provide assistance to those in need.

Reyes has bared that they have also planned to conduct a larger-scale gift distribution targeting around 3,000 recipients but is still under consideration and has been temporarily put on hold.

Gulf News has reached out to Filsoc president Ericson Reyes to ask what other programmes are slated in the coming months.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.