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How giving back makes a day off special for volunteers in Dubai

These volunteers choose to serve others on their day off by assisting at 'Gift It Forward'

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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'Gift It Forward' organises special marketplace experiences where you can choose items you and your family need from different stations
'Gift It Forward' organises special marketplace experiences where you can choose items you and your family need from different stations
Facebook / Filipino Social Club - Dubai

Dubai: While many workers choose to relax on their day off, a group of volunteers have decided to spend their time making a difference for the community. 

Instead of a day of rest, 27 Filipino Social Club (Filsoc) volunteers have come together today at the Dubai Club for People of Determination to help out at “Gift It Forward,” a special marketplace designed to support low-income communities.

The initiative, led by Dubai Holding in partnership with the Community Development Authority, has brought together brand-new surplus inventory, transforming it into meaningful gifts for those in need.  

Volunteers from various communities have played an important role in assisting families in the selection of items, including clothes, household goods, toys, among others. These services have been offered free of charge, ensuring a respectful experience for all beneficiaries.

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A meaningful day off

In a Facebook post, Filsoc has noted that the experience was far more than just a day spent helping others.

“Seeing their smiles, hearing their words of gratitude, and receiving warm hugs were more than enough to make every bit of tiredness fade away. In moments like these, you truly feel that every sacrifice is worth it,” said the group.

“This is the true meaning of volunteerism, service driven by love, compassion, and genuine care for others.”

Moreover, Filsoc has expressed their gratitude for both the sponsors and volunteers, who continue to support the initiative’s goals.

Proud partnership

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Filsoc president Ericson Reyes has looked forward to helping even more in future events.

“Filsoc is not just a partner that sends volunteers, but we are also beneficiaries of the programme. Next week, we’ll be distributing items to around 2,000 beneficiaries, and we’ve been preparing for that,” Reyes told Gulf News.

As Filsoc continues its mission to support communities in the UAE, it has remained an example of how even a simple day off can turn into a meaningful and life-changing experience for everyone involved.

Meanwhile, the “Gift It Forward” initiative is not just about giving material gifts but a part of a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. 

The program aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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