How Dubai is strengthening senior citizens’ role with new 'Thukher Club' in Al Khawaneej

New branch aims to empower senior citizens, reinforce intergenerational exchange
Dubai: Dubai has taken another step towards enhancing the quality of life of senior citizens with the inauguration of a new branch of the 'Thukher Club' in Al Khawaneej.
Launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and overseen by the Community Development Authority (CDA), the initiative reflects the emirate’s commitment to empowering senior citizens as active contributors to society.
The new Al Khawaneej branch features a range of integrated facilities and programmes designed for senior citizens, such as activity and workshop halls, dedicated social spaces, cultural and educational programmes, health and wellness initiatives, and sports and recreational activities.
These offerings have been aimed to promote healthy lifestyles, encourage lifelong learning, and strengthen senior citizens' role as partners in shaping community values and supporting development.
Moreover, the club has provided an environment where seniors can remain active by sharing their life experiences with younger generations.
According to Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, director general of CDA Dubai, the expansion has highlighted the leadership's directives to place people at the heart of development.
She has noted that investing in senior citizens brings multiple benefits, from boosting social cohesion and reinforcing values to supporting sustainable development, enriching community life, and enhancing intergenerational connections.
"Thukher Club represents an integrated platform that enhances the quality of life of senior citizens through innovative services that support their active engagement in society, enabling them to share their experiences and knowledge, and reinforcing their role as key partners and a source of added value in the journey of development and progress," said Buhumaid.
The initiative is part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme "Family: The Foundation of the Nation."
The agenda has focused on building strong families, cohesive communities, and empowered generations capable of shaping the future.
Additionally, the new branch has been developed in collaboration with multiple government entities, including the Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Dubai Sports Council.
The family of the late Obaid Mohammed Abdullah Al Heloo has also been recognised for its contributions to improving the club’s services and activities.
Their involvement has showcased the UAE’s deeply rooted values of community solidarity and social responsibility.
The opening of the Al Khawaneej branch has marked another milestone in Dubai’s efforts to position itself as a global model for senior citizen care and empowerment.
By combining modern facilities with community-driven initiatives, the Thukher Club reinforces the emirate’s vision of creating an inclusive city where people of all ages can thrive and where experience and wisdom are valued as key drivers of progress.