Sheikha Fatima reviews Family Development Foundation programmes for senior citizens

During a visit to the foundation’s centre in Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Fatima was briefed on initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for senior citizens and enhancing their role in society, in line with a law issued by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan amending the mandate of the Family Development Foundation to provide guidance, awareness and support for families, and social services related to the elderly, enhancing the development and stability of family structures in the emirate.