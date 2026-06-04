Dubai’s strong fundamentals driving education sector growth: Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi

Vision, connectivity and future readiness reinforce Dubai’s position as an education hub
Dubai is strengthening its position as a global higher education hub through long-term planning, international partnerships and future-focused academic ecosystems, according to Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group.
Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of Edufair Dubai, Marwan said Dubai’s education sector continues to gain momentum supported by the emirate’s underlying fundamentals, including world-class infrastructure, global connectivity and its long-term vision.
“Dubai’s position is being reinforced by the strength of its long-term vision, modern infrastructure, future readiness and global leadership,” Marwan said.
Marwan was the chief guest for the 10th edition of Gulf News Edufair, which took place on 9-10 May.
He noted that Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park together host more than 38,500 students from over 170 nationalities, creating a diverse higher education ecosystem.
“Our role is to provide the ecosystem that enables institutions to establish, grow and collaborate,” he said. “The presence of institutions from Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park at Edufair highlights the strength of our districts, which host globally recognised universities supporting learning, research and talent development.”
Marwan said government strategies and initiatives such as the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Education 33 Strategy (E33) reaffirm Dubai’s competitiveness as a world-class destination for education.
“The D33 Agenda aims to attract the world’s best universities, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for higher education,” he explained.
According to Marwan, E33 complements this vision by equipping future generations with the skills and knowledge required for a rapidly evolving job market. “Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park contribute directly to these objectives by bringing together institutions, talent and industry within integrated ecosystems,” he said.
He emphasised that collaboration between government, academia and industry remains central to Dubai’s education model.
“Our strategic partnership with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority marked another milestone during The Knowledge Assembly event last year,” Marwan said.
“It strengthens coordinated efforts to attract international universities and vocational institutions through joint engagement, delegation visits and initiatives such as Study Dubai,” he said.
The collaboration also supports entrepreneurship opportunities for students, stronger policy coordination and initiatives aimed at improving the overall academic experience.
A major outcome of this partnership has been the creation of the Higher Education Leadership Network, a sector-wide platform jointly developed by Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park and KHDA, which brings together universities, policymakers and industry leaders to strengthen collaboration and strategic alignment.
Marwan said Dubai is increasingly shaping the future of higher education in the region by linking academic learning with initiatives, research, innovation and industry applications.
“Dubai is increasingly shaping the regional higher education model by connecting academic delivery with research, innovation and practical applications,” he said.
He highlighted the growing presence of internationally recognised universities in Dubai, including The University of Birmingham Dubai, De Montfort University Dubai, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Curtin University Dubai and Middlesex University Dubai.
According to Marwan, collaboration across TECOM Group’s wider ecosystem, including Dubai Science Park, is helping connect higher education with applied research and emerging industry needs.
“Our ecosystem offers an environment where institutions can advance research, nurture talent for emerging industries and contribute to a wider innovation-driven economy,” he said.
He pointed to specialised programmes focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data science as examples of how universities are aligning with future workforce requirements.
These include the University of Birmingham Dubai’s PhD in AI, Middlesex University Dubai’s AI and Data Science programmes, and applied research projects such as the University of Wollongong in Dubai’s ChatEV initiative exploring generative AI applications in mobility challenges.
Marwan also underscored the continuing importance of education events such as Edufair in helping students and parents make informed decisions.
“These events enable direct engagement between students, parents and academic institutions,” he said. “They help families better understand available learning opportunities and make informed decisions around their academic and career pathways.”
He added that such events also reflect the strength and diversity of Dubai’s higher education landscape and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading destination for international education.