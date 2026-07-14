How AI is transforming the Middle East: Key insights from Salesforce Middle East

In a latest episode of GNTALKS, we welcomed the Senior Vice President & General Manager, Middle East at Salesforce for an insightful discussion on the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and the future of business in the region.

The conversation began with an overview of Salesforce’s role as the world’s leading AI-powered CRM platform and its mission to help organisations connect with customers in more meaningful ways. Our guest highlighted how Salesforce today stands at the intersection of customer success, data, and trusted AI, empowering businesses to innovate while maintaining strong governance and security.

A major focus of the discussion was the state of AI adoption across the Middle East. While global organisations continue to embrace AI at scale, the region - particularly the UAE - is demonstrating remarkable ambition and momentum. The UAE’s proactive investments, forward-looking policies, and commitment to becoming a global AI hub are creating an environment where innovation can thrive. According to our guest, this combination of vision and execution is positioning the country as a benchmark for other markets.

One of the key themes throughout the episode was the importance of data readiness. Despite the abundance of advanced technologies, many organisations continue to struggle with fragmented, siloed, or poor-quality data. Our guest emphasised that successful AI initiatives depend on a strong data foundation, warning that organizations rushing into AI without addressing data challenges risk generating unreliable outcomes and missing valuable opportunities.

The discussion also explored the growing importance of trust, governance, and ethics in the age of AI. As businesses accelerate adoption, embedding responsible AI principles from the outset is critical. Transparency, accountability, and strong governance frameworks were identified as essential pillars for building confidence among customers, employees, and stakeholders.

Cybersecurity emerged as another crucial topic, particularly in light of increasing threats such as deepfakes and AI-driven attacks. Organisations were encouraged to rethink traditional security approaches and adopt a more proactive, AI-enabled defense strategy without compromising innovation.

Looking ahead, the conversation turned to the rise of agentic AI and autonomous systems, which are expected to redefine enterprise operations across sectors including government, banking, and healthcare. The episode concluded with a strong message for leaders: embracing continuous learning, adaptability, and a data-driven mindset will be essential for thriving in an AI-powered economy.

It was an engaging and valuable discussion that offered listeners a clear roadmap for navigating the opportunities and challenges of the AI era.