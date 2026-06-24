Forum marks elder abuse awareness day, promotes rights, dignity and safety
Dubai: Dubai Police and the Community Development Authority (CDA) have stepped up efforts to protect senior citizens and older persons, launching a community awareness forum that stressed respect, dignity and protection for the elderly as a shared national responsibility.
Held at Al Warqa Majlis to mark the Year of the Family and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the forum brought together specialists, social affairs experts and community members to discuss ways of safeguarding older people from abuse while promoting their active role in society.
Brigadier Dr Abdul Rahman Al Shaer, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said protecting senior citizens and older persons remains a national priority that reflects the UAE’s commitment to human dignity and quality of life.
He said the forum aligns with government efforts to strengthen a culture of respect and care for the elderly, citing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, that Dubai is “one big family” that values its senior citizens, ensures their integration and encourages their participation in community life.
Al Shaer said Dubai Police continues to work closely with relevant organisations to raise awareness of the rights of senior citizens, enhance protection measures and ensure they enjoy safe and dignified lives while remaining active contributors to society.
Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority, said protecting older persons extends beyond providing services and care.
She stressed the importance of creating an integrated community system that enables senior citizens to remain engaged in society and benefit future generations through their knowledge, experience and values.
Al Shamsi said the authority’s approach places senior citizens at the centre of development initiatives through policies and programmes designed to improve their quality of life and strengthen their role in transferring expertise across generations.
She added that cooperation with strategic partners, including Dubai Police, reflects Dubai’s model of institutional integration and supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build a more cohesive, sustainable and high-quality society.
The forum featured two key sessions. The first, titled Protection of Older Persons within the Framework of International Legislation, was presented by Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ali Mohammed Juma Al Matrooshi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department at Dubai Police’s General Department of Human Rights.
The second session, Protection of Senior Citizens and Older Persons, was delivered by Fatima Atiq Al Subousi, Head of the Senior Citizens Protection Section at the Community Development Authority.
Al Matrooshi said protecting senior citizens is a collective responsibility that requires cooperation between government entities, community institutions and individuals.
He noted that the UAE has established a comprehensive framework of legislation, policies and initiatives aimed at ensuring older persons enjoy a secure and dignified life.
“Dubai Police is committed to raising awareness of the rights of senior citizens, educating the public about different forms of abuse and how to prevent them, and promoting a culture of respect, care and appreciation for those who helped build and develop society,” he said.
He added that prevention begins with awareness and that partnerships between institutions are essential to creating a supportive environment that safeguards the rights and dignity of older persons.
According to Al Matrooshi, the forum forms part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to spread legal and social awareness about the rights of older persons while highlighting international legislation and best practices that strengthen their protection and participation in society.
Fatima Al Subousi said protecting senior citizens and older persons requires collective action and greater public awareness of their rights.
She said the Community Development Authority continues to develop initiatives and services that improve the quality of life of older persons while supporting their integration and participation in society.
“Empowering senior citizens and preserving their dignity are fundamental pillars of a cohesive and compassionate society,” she said.
Al Subousi added that the authority, together with its strategic partners, is working to raise awareness of various forms of elder abuse and preventive measures, helping create a safe and supportive environment that protects the rights of senior citizens and addresses their present and future needs.