Dubai Police, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior, organised the Al Hamriyah Community Forum for members of the Filipino community as part of the year of the family initiatives.
Held at Hemaya School in cooperation with Al Muraqqabat Police Station and strategic partners, the forum was attended by more than 1,200 members of the Filipino community.
The event was inaugurated by Lieutenant Colonel Majid Issa Redha, Deputy Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, alongside Paula Eura, Vice Consul at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and Fatima Ahmed Yusuf Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the General Department of Community Happiness. Officers, officials and participants from the third batch of the Policing Innovation and Leadership Diploma also attended.
Lt Col Redha said the forum reflected Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening communication with diverse communities and enhancing public security awareness.
“These forums are part of an ongoing programme of community engagement organised by police stations in cooperation with the Positive Spirit Council and our internal and external partners,” he said. “They support Dubai Police’s strategic objectives of promoting community happiness and ensuring safety across the emirate.”
Buhajeer highlighted the importance of cultural diversity in fostering social cohesion in Dubai.
“Dubai is home to more than 200 nationalities, each with its own culture and perspectives. Through initiatives like this, we aim to promote tolerance, coexistence and mutual understanding, while supporting the government’s vision of enhancing quality of life, happiness and safety for all residents,” she said.
The forum featured a series of awareness sessions covering traffic laws, public safety, human rights and official communication channels. Participants were introduced to the ‘Support Victim’ service and received guidance on reporting cybercrime through the e-Crime platform.
Officials also outlined common types of fraud and clarified the use of emergency number 999 for urgent situations and non-emergency line 901 for general inquiries. Attendees were briefed on services available through the Dubai Police smart app and website, including the ‘Police Eye’ feature.
The event concluded with a range of recreational and cultural activities, including tug-of-war competitions, quizzes, musical performances, displays of Tourist Police patrol vehicles, and traditional Filipino dance performances.
Organisers thanked all partners and participants, reaffirming their commitment to delivering continued community outreach programmes.
