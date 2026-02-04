The event was inaugurated by Lieutenant Colonel Majid Issa Redha, Deputy Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, alongside Paula Eura, Vice Consul at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and Fatima Ahmed Yusuf Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the General Department of Community Happiness. Officers, officials and participants from the third batch of the Policing Innovation and Leadership Diploma also attended.