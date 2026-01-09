Dubai Police engages residents through ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ in Al Ttay

Initiative offers platform for feedback, awareness programmes and sports activities
Dubai Police has organised the ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ community initiative in the Al Ttay area, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen engagement with the public and listen directly to residents’ feedback and suggestions.
The initiative was organised by Al Khawaneej Police Station in cooperation with the Positive Spirit Council and a number of strategic partners. It aims to enhance communication between the police and the community, encourage open dialogue, and provide residents and workers with a platform to share their views on police services.
The event was attended by Colonel Adel Mousa Al Baloushi, Deputy Director of Al Khawaneej Police Station, and Fatima Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the General Department of Community Happiness, alongside officers, staff members and neighbourhood police teams.
Around 800 workers participated in the event, benefiting from awareness programmes, educational sessions and sports activities designed to promote safety, wellbeing and positive community interaction.
Colonel Al Baloushi said the initiative reflects the commitment of Dubai Police to engaging directly with the community and listening closely to public views. He noted that such initiatives support continuous service improvement in line with the highest standards and help build trust between the police and the public. He added that Dubai Police works closely with government partners to deliver integrated services that enhance quality of life across the emirate.
Bohjair said the event was held alongside the Al Khawaneej Community Forum organised by the council, further strengthening community ties. She highlighted the role of such initiatives in promoting tolerance, positive coexistence and constructive dialogue, noting that sport plays an effective role in encouraging healthy lifestyles within residential communities.
