Dubai Police engages residents through ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ in Al Ttay

Bohjair said the event was held alongside the Al Khawaneej Community Forum organised by the council, further strengthening community ties. She highlighted the role of such initiatives in promoting tolerance, positive coexistence and constructive dialogue, noting that sport plays an effective role in encouraging healthy lifestyles within residential communities.

Colonel Al Baloushi said the initiative reflects the commitment of Dubai Police to engaging directly with the community and listening closely to public views. He noted that such initiatives support continuous service improvement in line with the highest standards and help build trust between the police and the public. He added that Dubai Police works closely with government partners to deliver integrated services that enhance quality of life across the emirate.

The initiative was organised by Al Khawaneej Police Station in cooperation with the Positive Spirit Council and a number of strategic partners. It aims to enhance communication between the police and the community, encourage open dialogue, and provide residents and workers with a platform to share their views on police services.

