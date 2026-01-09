GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Dubai Police engages residents through ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ in Al Ttay

Initiative offers platform for feedback, awareness programmes and sports activities

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai Police engages residents through ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ in Al Ttay

Dubai Police has organised the ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ community initiative in the Al Ttay area, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen engagement with the public and listen directly to residents’ feedback and suggestions.

The initiative was organised by Al Khawaneej Police Station in cooperation with the Positive Spirit Council and a number of strategic partners. It aims to enhance communication between the police and the community, encourage open dialogue, and provide residents and workers with a platform to share their views on police services.

The event was attended by Colonel Adel Mousa Al Baloushi, Deputy Director of Al Khawaneej Police Station, and Fatima Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council and Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the General Department of Community Happiness, alongside officers, staff members and neighbourhood police teams.

Around 800 workers participated in the event, benefiting from awareness programmes, educational sessions and sports activities designed to promote safety, wellbeing and positive community interaction.

Colonel Al Baloushi said the initiative reflects the commitment of Dubai Police to engaging directly with the community and listening closely to public views. He noted that such initiatives support continuous service improvement in line with the highest standards and help build trust between the police and the public. He added that Dubai Police works closely with government partners to deliver integrated services that enhance quality of life across the emirate.

Bohjair said the event was held alongside the Al Khawaneej Community Forum organised by the council, further strengthening community ties. She highlighted the role of such initiatives in promoting tolerance, positive coexistence and constructive dialogue, noting that sport plays an effective role in encouraging healthy lifestyles within residential communities.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiDubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Multiple blasts heard as aircraft fly low over Caracas

1m read
Forums cover traffic rules, cybercrime reporting and emergency services

Dubai Police hold awareness forum for Al Ttay workers

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

World Sports Summit to inspire generations: Hamdan

2m read
UAE introduces Federal Decree-Law on Child Digital Safety

New UAE law shields children from digital dangers

3m read