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Sounds heard in various areas of Dubai due to successful defence ops: authorities

Dubai reports successful interceptions in the early hours of Tuesday, March 17

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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The Dubai Marina's skyline.
The Dubai Marina's skyline.
Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that the sounds heard across the city were due to successful interceptions by the air defence system.

The Dubai Media Office said threats were intercepted, ensuring public safety. Residents are advised to follow official channels for updates.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Interior has reported that the UAE air defence systems are currently dealing with a missile threat.

"Please remain in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on the official news channels," the ministry stated in a social media post.

Follow official alerts, stay in safe locations

Authorities have emphasised the importance of staying in secure locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation unfolds.

Residents and travellers are strongly advised to:

  • Stay in a safe location until the threat is resolved.

  • Follow official channels for alerts, updates, and instructions.

  • Avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic.

Authorities remind the public that safety begins with personal responsibility. All measures are being taken to protect civilians, critical infrastructure, and essential services.

What to do during emergency alerts:

  • Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record or post videos on social media during alerts; follow instructions immediately.

  • Motorists: Continue driving safely to your destination; seek shelter only upon arrival. Do not stop on the road.

  • Seek secure locations: Go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

  • Use emergency hotlines responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.

  • Avoid spreading rumours: Share information only from official sources.

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