Ras Al Khaimah Police confirm air defence interceptions behind loud sounds

RAK officials urge public to rely on official sources after air defence activity

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police said on Tuesday that the sounds heard in various parts of the emirate were the result of successful air defence interceptions.

In a statement, RAK competent authorities confirmed that the noises were linked to ongoing defensive operations and that the situation remains under control. 

Relevant teams continue to monitor developments closely and are taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety.

The authorities urged residents to rely exclusively on official sources for updates and to refrain from circulating unverified information.

Earlier in the day, the UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that UAE air defence systems intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 123 drones, while one missile landed within the country’s territory without causing any human casualties. 

The ministry stated that since the beginning of what it described as the blatant Iranian aggression, a total of 186 ballistic missiles has been detected as launched towards the UAE. Of these, 172 missiles were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and one missile landed on the country’s territory.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
