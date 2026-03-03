RAK officials urge public to rely on official sources after air defence activity
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police said on Tuesday that the sounds heard in various parts of the emirate were the result of successful air defence interceptions.
In a statement, RAK competent authorities confirmed that the noises were linked to ongoing defensive operations and that the situation remains under control.
Relevant teams continue to monitor developments closely and are taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety.
The authorities urged residents to rely exclusively on official sources for updates and to refrain from circulating unverified information.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Earlier in the day, the UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that UAE air defence systems intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 123 drones, while one missile landed within the country’s territory without causing any human casualties.
The ministry stated that since the beginning of what it described as the blatant Iranian aggression, a total of 186 ballistic missiles has been detected as launched towards the UAE. Of these, 172 missiles were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and one missile landed on the country’s territory.