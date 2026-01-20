GOLD/FOREX
RAK Police helicopters take to the skies 233 times in 2025

The air wing fleet conducted diverse operations across a wide range of missions

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Supplied

The Air Wing of Ras Al Khaimah Police carried out 233 aerial missions in 2025, marking an 18.8 per cent increase compared to 196 missions in 2024, police said.

The missions were conducted by the department’s air wing fleet and covered a wide range of operations, including search and rescue, support for government entities, transport of equipment and materials, training patrols, as well as participation in national and official events held across the emirate.

Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Abdullah Ali Al Sheihi, Head of the Air Wing Section at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the increase reflects the growing operational role of aerial policing in enhancing public safety and emergency response.

He highlighted the importance of air patrols in strengthening security, improving quality of life and providing rapid assistance during emergencies and reported incidents.

Al Shahi added that the successful execution of all missions demonstrates the high efficiency of trained personnel and the department’s ongoing commitment to upgrading its technical and operational capabilities.

He noted that continuous development aligns with international best practices in aerial policing and supports the Ministry of Interior’s directives aimed at safeguarding the community and protecting lives and property.

