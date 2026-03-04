GOLD/FOREX
RAK crisis management team strengthens coordination to tackle potential emergencies

Participants discussed approved response plans and mechanisms for activating them

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Supplied
Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team of Ras Al Khaimah held a meeting to review the current situation and enhance the emirate’s preparedness to deal with potential emergencies.

The meeting was chaired by Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and head of the team. Officials reviewed the latest developments in light of the rapid events taking place in the country and discussed measures to strengthen readiness and raise the level of alert to handle various possible scenarios.

During the meeting, the team examined field monitoring reports and readiness indicators from relevant authorities. Officials also reviewed the availability of human and technical resources, as well as the preparedness of operations rooms, communication systems and joint coordination mechanisms to ensure swift response and effective decision-making when required.

Participants discussed approved response plans and mechanisms for activating them, along with business continuity strategies and potential response scenarios based on internationally recognised best practices. The meeting also reviewed the roles and responsibilities of concerned entities, stressing the importance of stronger coordination and integration among government bodies to ensure a unified institutional approach to crisis and risk management.

The team highlighted the need to strengthen coordination between agencies, enhance communication channels and ensure the continuous exchange of information. Officials also emphasised the importance of maintaining preventive and proactive measures, while raising community awareness about guidelines and instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Members stressed the importance of round-the-clock monitoring and taking all necessary steps to protect lives and property, while ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of essential services. These efforts, officials said, reinforce the emirate’s ability to respond effectively to emergencies and demonstrate the readiness of Ras Al Khaimah’s integrated emergency and crisis management system.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
