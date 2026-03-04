The meeting was chaired by Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and head of the team. Officials reviewed the latest developments in light of the rapid events taking place in the country and discussed measures to strengthen readiness and raise the level of alert to handle various possible scenarios.

Members stressed the importance of round-the-clock monitoring and taking all necessary steps to protect lives and property, while ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of essential services. These efforts, officials said, reinforce the emirate’s ability to respond effectively to emergencies and demonstrate the readiness of Ras Al Khaimah’s integrated emergency and crisis management system.

The team highlighted the need to strengthen coordination between agencies, enhance communication channels and ensure the continuous exchange of information. Officials also emphasised the importance of maintaining preventive and proactive measures, while raising community awareness about guidelines and instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Participants discussed approved response plans and mechanisms for activating them, along with business continuity strategies and potential response scenarios based on internationally recognised best practices. The meeting also reviewed the roles and responsibilities of concerned entities, stressing the importance of stronger coordination and integration among government bodies to ensure a unified institutional approach to crisis and risk management.

During the meeting, the team examined field monitoring reports and readiness indicators from relevant authorities. Officials also reviewed the availability of human and technical resources, as well as the preparedness of operations rooms, communication systems and joint coordination mechanisms to ensure swift response and effective decision-making when required.

