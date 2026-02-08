The authority said the exercise forms part of its commitment to developing operational capabilities and promoting closer cooperation with partner entities in line with best practice.

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence carried out a strategic drill in the Al Hulaila industrial area on Sunday, in collaboration with several key partners, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen emergency readiness and improve coordination during incidents.

Officials said the exercise was designed to enhance safety and prevention standards, protect lives and property, and ensure business continuity at industrial facilities in accordance with the highest approved standards.

The drill tested approved emergency plans and measured the speed and efficiency of on-site response. It also focused on improving coordination between the participating teams to ensure a swift and organised reaction to potential emergencies.

