UAE intercepts 186 ballistic missiles and 812 drones

UAE maintains readiness with strategic defence capabilities
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is at the highest level of readiness and possesses the capabilities required to defend its territory regardless of how long the regional escalation continues, the Ministry of Defence said during a government media briefing on the latest developments.
Brig. Staff Pilot Abdulnasir Alhameedi, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said the UAE has advanced defence and armament systems, including national defence industries, enabling it to protect its land and people under all circumstances.
He said that since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have dealt with 186 ballistic missiles launched towards the country. Of these, 172 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea and one ballistic missile landed on UAE territory.
Al Hammadi added that 812 Iranian drones had been detected, of which 755 were intercepted, while 57 fell within UAE territory. He also confirmed that eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed. The incidents resulted in some collateral damage, three fatalities and 68 minor injuries, as well as limited to moderate material damage to a number of civilian properties.
The spokesperson said the UAE possesses a sufficient strategic stockpile of munitions to sustain interception and response operations against various types of aerial threats for extended periods, ensuring continued combat readiness to safeguard national security and sovereignty.