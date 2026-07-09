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Dubai expands EV charging network at majlis and wedding halls

CDA and UAEV roll out charging stations across community facilities through 2027

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New partnership supports Net Zero 2050 with more charging points across community venues.
New partnership supports Net Zero 2050 with more charging points across community venues.
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The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has announced a strategic agreement with UAEV – Emarat EV Charging Stations Company, the UAE’s first fully government-owned electric vehicle charging network. This partnership aims to enhance EV charging infrastructure across Dubai by deploying stations at numerous CDA locations, including Majlis, Councils, and Wedding Halls, making sustainable transport more available for residents and visitors.

The agreement formalises a shared commitment to advancing sustainable mobility. It underscores UAEV’s role as the government-backed national Charge Point Operator (CPO) and highlights CDA’s proactive approach to integrating green infrastructure within its community facilities, directly supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy.

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The first phase of the project activated EV charging stations at Al Rashidiya Majlis, Al Barsha Majlis, and Nad Al Sheba Majlis. In 2026, the rollout will continue with stations at Al Khawaneej Majlis, Al Warqa Majlis, and Al Barsha Wedding Hall, expanding access across CDA’s facilities.

The second phase, scheduled for 2027, will extend the network to Al Twar Wedding Hall, Al Awir Majlis, and Hatta Majlis as part of a shared vision to expand EV charging. The initiative supports Dubai's sustainable mobility ambitions and reflects CDA’s commitment to clean energy and sustainable practices across its facilities, aligning with Dubai's sustainability goals and efforts to improve the quality of life for communities.

For her part, Sheikha Al Jarman, the CEO of the Social Development Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said: "This initiative reflects CDA’s direction towards delivering integrated community services aligned with environmental sustainability priorities. We aim to position our community facilities as platforms that support the transition to a green economy. Providing EV charging stations in close proximity to residents facilitates the adoption of sustainable transport options and enhances awareness and everyday practice of environmentally friendly solutions, positively impacting quality of life and resource sustainability."

Ali Al Darwish, Acting CEO of UAEV, said: "This partnership with the Community Development Authority marks an important milestone in UAEV's journey to make electric vehicle charging services more accessible and convenient for the community. We have already deployed charging stations at several key locations, including Al Barsha, Nad Al Sheba, and Al Khawaneej, with additional sites currently under development as part of our plan to expand the geographical reach of the UAEV charging network."

Al Darwish added: "Through partnerships such as this, we continue to provide reliable and accessible charging infrastructure that supports sustainable mobility and contributes to the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategic objectives."

This partnership reflects CDA’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainability and enhance quality of life by delivering innovative services that meet the community's evolving needs through EV charging integration. It also serves as a model for a sustainable partnership supporting the Community Development Fund by directing proceeds towards initiatives that generate lasting social impact, reinforcing social alongside environmental sustainability. Furthermore, the partnership aligns with the objectives of “Dubai Social Agenda 33”, which aims to build a more sustainable and prosperous society and to foster an urban environment that encourages sustainable lifestyles. This includes deploying ultra-fast charging stations, as part of its strategy to strengthen the national EV charging infrastructure and deliver more than 1,000 charging points by 2030. This expansion will further enhance charging accessibility, improve the customer experience, and support the UAE's transition towards a more sustainable future.

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