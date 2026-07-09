Dubai expands EV charging network at majlis and wedding halls

This partnership reflects CDA’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainability and enhance quality of life by delivering innovative services that meet the community's evolving needs through EV charging integration. It also serves as a model for a sustainable partnership supporting the Community Development Fund by directing proceeds towards initiatives that generate lasting social impact, reinforcing social alongside environmental sustainability. Furthermore, the partnership aligns with the objectives of “Dubai Social Agenda 33”, which aims to build a more sustainable and prosperous society and to foster an urban environment that encourages sustainable lifestyles. This includes deploying ultra-fast charging stations, as part of its strategy to strengthen the national EV charging infrastructure and deliver more than 1,000 charging points by 2030. This expansion will further enhance charging accessibility, improve the customer experience, and support the UAE's transition towards a more sustainable future.