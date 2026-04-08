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Dubai mosques to get EV charging stations in smart infrastructure move

IACAD, UAEV launch project to bring sustainable mobility to mosque parking

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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New project blends clean energy, smart tech and community services.
New project blends clean energy, smart tech and community services.
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Dubai: The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) has signed an agreement with Emarat EV Charging Stations Company (UAEV) to install electric vehicle charging stations in mosque parking areas across Dubai.

The eight-year agreement, with an option to renew, allows UAEV to develop and operate EV charging infrastructure at selected mosque sites.

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The project includes the installation of charging stations, ongoing maintenance, performance monitoring, and smart payment systems. A mobile application will also allow users to locate available charging points.

IACAD said the initiative supports its shift towards integrating sustainable and smart services within mosque facilities, aligning with Dubai’s broader environmental and smart city goals.

UAEV said the partnership will expand access to EV charging in community locations and support the UAE’s transition to low-emission transport.

Officials added that the infrastructure will use advanced charging technology and energy management systems, with capacity to scale as EV adoption grows.

The move positions mosques as community hubs that also support sustainable mobility across the emirate.

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