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Dubai opens new Al Bashaer Mosque in Al Barsha South 2

IACAD unveils heritage-inspired mosque with facilities for 600 worshippers

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Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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New Al Barsha South 2 mosque reflects Emirati heritage and community values.
New Al Barsha South 2 mosque reflects Emirati heritage and community values.
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The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) has inaugurated the “Al Bashaer” Mosque in Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South 2, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand religious infrastructure and provide houses of worship built to the highest architectural and service standards. The initiative supports Dubai’s urban development plans and aims to enhance community wellbeing.

IACAD said the mosque was designed in a local architectural style inspired by authentic Emirati heritage. Built on a 2,834.54-square-metre plot, the mosque was completed at a total cost of AED4.89 million through the support of donor Rashad Mohammed Mohammed Sharif Bukhash. The project reflects the UAE’s longstanding values of generosity, charity and community giving.

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The mosque can accommodate up to 600 worshippers, including 540 men and 60 women. It also includes integrated service facilities such as residences for the imam, muezzin and support staff, in addition to washing and ablution areas, water coolers, and dedicated amenities for People of Determination to ensure accessibility and inclusivity.

According to the department, the opening forms part of ongoing efforts to meet the needs of newly developed residential and urban communities while strengthening the role of mosques as centres of worship, social cohesion and community stability.

IACAD added that the inauguration of Al Bashaer Mosque aligns with its strategic plans to develop and sustain houses of worship across Dubai in line with the highest engineering and service standards, creating a comprehensive spiritual environment that reinforces the mosque’s religious, cultural and humanitarian role in society.

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