Dubai expands mosque network with 13 new sites in Q1
Dubai: Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has expanded the emirate’s religious infrastructure in the first quarter of 2026, with the opening of 13 new mosques at a total cost of Dh162 million, in an effortto meet growing demand in newly developed communities.
The new mosques have a combined capacity of more than 10,400 worshippers, as part of a continued investment in enhancing access to places of worship and supporting quality of life across the city.
The expansion aligns with urban development plans, as Dubai’s population growth drives the need for well-distributed community services.
The department also allocated 10 land plots for future mosque construction across eight areas, including Al Awir 1, Hind City 3, Al Yalayis 5, Al Khawaneej 2, Nad Al Sheba, Al Jaddaf, Al Qusais Industrial Area and Hatta. The projects include five mosques and five neighbourhood mosques designed to serve local residents.
Mohammed Jassim Al Mansouri, Director of Customer Service, said the developments are part of a strategic effort to support the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
He said expanding the mosque network responds to rising demand in emerging districts, while ensuring services are delivered efficiently and in line with long-term planning and sustainability goals.