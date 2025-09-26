Al Bidya Mosque: Timeless echoes of faith in UAE’s oldest house of worship

Al Bidya Mosque is instantly recognizable for its distinctive four domes, each supported by a single central pillar — a rare architectural design in the region. Built using local materials such as stone, mud-brick, hay, and clay mortar, the structure is a testament to the skill and resourcefulness of builders who worked with what their land provided. The mosque measures just 6.8 metres by 6.8 metres, accommodating around 70 worshippers at a time, but its importance far outweighs its size.

Archaeological excavations around the site have uncovered pottery, weapons, and other artifacts dating back to the Iron age, nearly 2,500 years ago. These finds suggest that Fujairah was a thriving hub of trade and culture long before the unification of the UAE, and the mosque itself became the spiritual anchor of the once-bustling Al Bidya village.

While its exact date of construction remains debated, studies have offered valuable insights. Research by the Fujairah Archaeology and Heritage Department in collaboration with the University of Sydney suggested that the mosque was built in 1446 AD. However, a later study commissioned in 2017 by the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, proposed that it may have been constructed closer to 1599 AD— around 150 years later. Regardless of the precise year, Al Bidya Mosque provides a rare glimpse into the religious and social life of communities that lived on this land more than five centuries ago.

Inside, the mosque’s architecture is striking in its simplicity. The domed roof, built without wood, lacks a minaret, yet its religious character is clear through the presence of a Minbar and Mehrab, both oriented toward Makkah. The quiet interiors, softened by the glow of natural light, continue to inspire a sense of calm among those who step inside.

Today, visitors from across the UAE and beyond journey to Fujairah to witness the enduring charm of Al Bidya Mosque. For locals, it remains a cherished site, a link between past and present. In a nation celebrated for its futuristic skyline and rapid development, this humble mosque endures as a nostalgic reminder of the UAE’s spiritual roots — a timeless beacon of faith, resilience, and tradition.

