Qasr Al Hosn: The story of Abu Dhabi’s oldest landmark through the years

Standing in the heart of Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn — also known as the White Fort — is the oldest and most iconic building in the city. For more than 250 years, its gleaming white tower has stood guard, symbolising the resilience and heritage of the UAE.

Over the years, the fort expanded under the leadership of successive rulers. According to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the structure was enlarged and fortified during the rule of Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Shakhbout (1818–1833) and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Shakhbout (1833–1845). Under Sheikh Saeed Bin Tahnoun (1845–1855) and Sheikh Zayed Bin Khalifa, known as Zayed the Great (1855–1909), Qasr Al Hosn became the seat of power. During this period, Zayed the Great introduced a plinth outside the northwest tower, creating a majlis where he could meet his people more directly.

For nearly two centuries, the fort served as the residence of the ruling Al Nahyan family and the centre of political life in Abu Dhabi. After the UAE’s formation in 1971, Qasr Al Hosn ceased to function as a palace due to the city’s rapid development. In the 1980s, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan ordered its transformation into a centre for documentation and research, with the nearby Cultural Foundation established as a hub for exhibitions and events.

