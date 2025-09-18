Future of Lamcy Plaza: Will it reopen after renovation or get demolished?

Auctioned late last week for Dh188.7 million , the much-iconic Oud Metha mall—closed since a devastating 2017 fire—now faces a new chapter. Its fate will test not only the resilience of an old community favorite but also the strength of Dubai’s booming retail property market.

For longtime Dubai residents, Lamcy Plaza is wrapped in nostalgia. For today’s consumers, its future matters because it highlights the evolving shape of Dubai’s retail landscape—where community malls, mega-malls, and lifestyle destinations compete side by side.

The sale comes during a boom for Dubai’s retail and real estate sectors. Demand for prime retail and mixed-use developments is climbing, supported by strong tourism inflows, steady population growth, and infrastructure investments ahead of new project cycles.

The food court was ahead of its time, offering a mix of cuisines at accessible prices. For many, Lamcy Plaza became more than just a shopping stop—it was a cultural anchor in Oud Metha where neighbors and friends met, ate, and socialized.

Before Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates set global benchmarks, Lamcy Plaza thrived as a mid-market hub where affordability met convenience. Weekends often meant packed parking, children at Fun City’s play zones, and late-night grocery runs at Al Maya Hypermarket, which famously stayed open 24 hours.

When it opened in 1997, Lamcy Plaza reshaped shopping for Dubai residents. One of the city’s earliest community malls, it spanned five floors with more than 150 outlets, two cinemas, a hypermarket, and a buzzing food court that drew families from across the city.

The buyer’s identity remains undisclosed, fueling speculation over whether the Oud Metha landmark will return as a mall, be reinvented as a mixed-use hub, or make way for something entirely new. For now, its future is as uncertain as the day the fire forced its closure.

Repeated attempts to auction the site also faltered. In 2024, the property was listed with a Dh200 million starting bid, but no buyers came forward. It wasn’t until September 2025 that a deal was finally struck, with the site sold for Dh188.7 million on Emirates Auction—well below the earlier asking.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.