Dubai expands affordable schools to make quality education accessible to all

“The belief that quality education must come at a high cost is misplaced, but Dubai does extremely well to defy such myths,” said Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, Dubai.

Vasu noted that the schools’ not-for-profit model has maintained fees without increase for seven years at an average of Dh550 per month by optimising operations, fostering partnerships, and ensuring sustainable growth.

“We strongly believe that affordability extends just beyond tuition fees – costs such as transport, books, uniforms, extracurricular programmes, and sports training all need to be looked at in totality with regards to the overall financial commitment of educating a learner.”

Dubai’s initiative to build 60 new affordable schools reinforces that quality education is a right for all, not a privilege for few.

“By prioritising accessible affordable education, Dubai has once again reinforced its commitment to nurturing an inclusive and thriving future generation for all residents.”

Vasu underlined that the biggest challenge affordable schools will face will be in attracting and retaining top teaching talent.