Dubai expands affordable schools to make quality education accessible to all

By 2033, 60 new schools will accommodate 120,000 students
Educationalists have welcomed Dubai’s plan to establish 60 affordable schools by 2033, creating 120,000 new student seats. The ambitious ‘Policy to Expand and Promote Affordable High-Quality Schools’ was approved by the Dubai Executive Council this week. The policy offers incentives, including reduced fees and land leasing costs, to attract private-sector investment.
On Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new British-curriculum school in Liwan 2, with operators highlighting their ongoing commitment to providing affordable education.
“Affordable education is no longer a side conversation; it’s becoming central to Dubai’s future learning landscape. The Dubai Government’s plan to open 60 new affordable schools by 2033 underscores the need for inclusive, high-quality learning options that reach a wider segment of the community,” said Abdulla Nalapad Ahmed, Managing Director of Nalapad Investments and Chairman of CBSE-affiliated Credence High School, after the groundbreaking of new Chrysalis International Academy.
“We are committed to making quality education more affordable and accessible in Dubai, especially in areas like Dubailand,” he said.
Chrysalis International Academy is expected to open in September 2027, enrolling students from Foundation Stage 1 to Year 13.
Sameer K. Mohamed, Managing Director of MVK Holdings and Governor of Credence High School, noted: “The institution is aligning with the government’s vision through plans for new affordable, global standard schools in different residential regions of the city. Our approach is evolving in that direction, i.e., to make high-quality education more accessible to families without compromising standards,” Mohamed said, noting that the institution is aligned with KHDA’s Education 33 plan, which emphasises innovation, well-being, and lifelong learning.
“Dubai is home to people from all walks of life and income levels, and we want our school to reflect that diversity by being financially inclusive,” he noted.
Taaleem CEO Alan Williamson noted that the latest policy announcement reflects a “bold and forward-thinking commitment” to expanding access to quality education for all families.
“It is another example of the Emirate’s determination to align opportunity with excellence, ensuring that every child has a place in a well-resourced, future-ready learning environment,” Williamson said.
“Taaleem fully supports the KHDA’s vision to expand access to affordable, high-quality education and looks forward to engaging positively in discussions on how best to contribute to this important national priority,” he noted.
“The belief that quality education must come at a high cost is misplaced, but Dubai does extremely well to defy such myths,” said Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, Dubai.
Vasu noted that the schools’ not-for-profit model has maintained fees without increase for seven years at an average of Dh550 per month by optimising operations, fostering partnerships, and ensuring sustainable growth.
“We strongly believe that affordability extends just beyond tuition fees – costs such as transport, books, uniforms, extracurricular programmes, and sports training all need to be looked at in totality with regards to the overall financial commitment of educating a learner.”
Dubai’s initiative to build 60 new affordable schools reinforces that quality education is a right for all, not a privilege for few.
“By prioritising accessible affordable education, Dubai has once again reinforced its commitment to nurturing an inclusive and thriving future generation for all residents.”
Vasu underlined that the biggest challenge affordable schools will face will be in attracting and retaining top teaching talent.
