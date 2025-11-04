ADNOC Distribution to launch ‘The Hub’ - new on-the-road retail concept

Dubai: ADNOC Distribution will launch a new retail concept called The Hub, designed to transform the on-the-road experience across the UAE. The announcement was made by CEO Bader Saeed Al Lamki during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025).

He added that AI-driven innovation is central to the company’s growth, with over 20 artificial intelligence initiatives underway, including predictive retailing and emissions optimisation. The non-fuel segment remains a key growth driver, with gross profit up 14.7% year-on-year.

Al Lamki said the initiative reflects the company’s vision to redefine mobility and customer convenience, while supporting ADNOC Group’s strategy to expand energy access. ADNOC Distribution currently operates about 980 service stations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

The Hub will combine traditional fuel services with ultra-fast EV charging, dining, and entertainment options. The first location is set to open in Abu Dhabi by the end of November, covering an area three times larger than current ADNOC stations. The company plans to open 30 The Hub sites within three years, tailored to community needs and reinforcing ADNOC Distribution’s non-fuel retail leadership.

Al Lamki said ADNOC’s expansion into Saudi Arabia — where the company has doubled its stations to 172 — strengthens its regional footprint and positions the company as a leader in future-ready mobility solutions.

The company also reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of US$319 million, with net profit up 21.5% year-on-year, underscoring the resilience of its five-year plan.

Internationally, the company’s Voyager lubricants are now exported to 50 countries, including Egypt, with plans to reach 3,000 retail points by 2026. Its station network is targeted to grow to 1,150 by 2028, part of a strategy to build a multi-energy distribution network.

The company’s ADNOC Rewards programme grew by 17.3% to 2.53 million members, reflecting rising customer engagement. ADNOC Distribution has also extended its dividend policy to 2030, moving to quarterly payouts from 2026 to deliver stable returns to shareholders.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.