ADNOC Distribution Q3 profit jumps 21.5% to $221 million

ADNOC Distribution delivers record Q3 EBITDA, extends dividend plan to 2030
Dubai: ADNOC Distribution delivered its strongest quarterly performance since listing, as network expansion in Saudi Arabia and rising non-fuel income lifted earnings in the third quarter.
The company reported EBITDA of $319 million in Q3 2025, up 15.9% year-on-year, while net profit increased 21.5% to $221 million. Nine-month EBITDA reached $885 million, up 12%, with net profit for the period advancing 15.6% to $579 million.
Fuel volumes for the first nine months climbed 5.9% to 11.7 billion litres, reflecting continued demand recovery and growing international operations. ADNOC Distribution added 85 new stations in the period, taking its total network to 977. Saudi Arabia accounted for 72 of the new sites, expanding the Kingdom network to 172 stations, a 150% increase in one year.
After exceeding its expansion plan ahead of schedule, the company raised its full-year target to 90 to 100 new stations, from earlier guidance of 60 to 70. Between 80 and 90 of these will be in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the company’s push into the region’s largest fuel retail market.
At its inaugural Investor Majlis, ADNOC Distribution updated its longer-term growth plans, setting a new target of 1,150 stations by 2028. The company also proposed extending its dividend policy to 2030, with quarterly distributions beginning in 2026, subject to shareholder approval.
“Our strongest quarterly EBITDA ever, combined with a rapidly expanding network, demonstrates the fundamental strength of our business and a firm belief in our long-term growth prospects,” said Chief Executive Bader Saeed Al Lamki, adding that revised expansion targets and the extended dividend policy highlight confidence in future earnings.
Non-fuel retail remained a key growth driver. Gross profit in the segment rose 14.7% year-on-year in Q3, supported by 39.6 million non-fuel transactions during the first nine months, up more than 10%. Conversion rates reached their highest nine-month level since 2021.
The company relaunched its Oasis convenience brand with upgraded food and beverage offerings, including specialty coffee, positioning it as a differentiated in-transit retail experience.
ADNOC Distribution continued to build its presence in electric mobility, growing its E2GO charging network to 368 fast and super-fast points. It also advanced work on more than 20 artificial-intelligence initiatives, part of its plan to become an AI-native business.
