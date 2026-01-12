UAE opens one of the world’s largest ultra-fast electric vehicle charging hubs

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “ADNOC Distribution has powered journeys since 1973 and today, we are building the future of mobility with the UAE’s largest superfast EV charging hub. Our first EV Mega hub is strategically located along a vital highway that keeps our nation moving and is also the first The Hub by ADNOC location dedicated to the specific needs of inter-city commuters. As more consumers choose electric vehicles, we are redefining convenience to ensure they can travel confidently across the country, supported by our growing E2GO network.”