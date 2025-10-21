“Expanding into Abu Dhabi is a pivotal step in Terra Tech’s journey to build future-ready electric mobility infrastructure across the UAE,” said Husam Zammar, Founder of Terra Tech Ltd. “ADNOC Distribution’s extensive service station network gives us the reach to bring clean mobility solutions directly to riders and communities.”

The initiative is designed to accelerate the shift toward electric transport in Abu Dhabi’s fast-growing last-mile delivery sector. By offering instant access to charged batteries, the system eliminates the need for long charging stops, improving operational efficiency for delivery businesses.

The new facility, located at one of ADNOC’s flagship service stations, enables riders to swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones within seconds, reducing downtime and emissions for the growing fleet of electric delivery bikes operating across the capital.

Through this collaboration, ADNOC Distribution and Terra Tech aim to expand battery-swapping infrastructure across the emirate, providing a smarter, faster, and more sustainable alternative for delivery fleets and urban transport providers.

The launch aligns with Abu Dhabi Mobility’s goal for 50% of vehicles to be electric by 2040 and supports the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy.

“By hosting battery-swapping technology at ADNOC service stations, we are creating a bridge between traditional and electric transport models,” said a company representative. “This aligns with the UAE’s vision for a cleaner, more connected mobility ecosystem.”

As a strategic partner, ADNOC Distribution is providing its nationwide network as a platform for sustainable technology integration. The move reflects how established energy infrastructure is being leveraged to support low-emission mobility and business efficiency.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.