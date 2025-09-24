Dubai's green drive: Electric Vehicle fleet tops 41,000 amid rapid adoption

DEWA provides 42,000 megawatt-hours of electricity for charging EVs
Dubai’s electric vehicle (EV) landscape is charging ahead, with the emirate now home to more than 41,000 electric vehicles, underscoring its rapid adoption of sustainable mobility solutions.
Delivering the keynote address at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), highlighted the emirate’s progress.
“By mid-2025, DEWA had provided more than 42,000 megawatt-hours of electricity for charging electric vehicles. The number of electric vehicles in the emirate now exceeds 41,000. Dubai has witnessed remarkable growth in EV adoption since 2015, with registrations under the Green Charger initiative rising from just 14 customers to more than 19,000 by the end of July 2025.”
Al Tayer underlined DEWA’s pivotal role in Dubai’s transformation into a smart and sustainable city.
“DEWA plays a pivotal role in Dubai’s transformation into a smart and sustainable city by reshaping the future of energy and mobility. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park – the world’s largest single-site solar park – is a cornerstone of both the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. These strategies aim to meet 100 per cent of Dubai’s energy needs from clean sources by 2050.”
He also pointed out the emirate’s efforts in distributed solar energy and smart infrastructure.
“In addition to the Solar Park, the Shams Dubai initiative has enabled more than 8,600 buildings across the emirate to generate electricity through photovoltaic solar power, adding more than 740 MW to DEWA’s grid. At the same time, through our Smart Grids Strategy, we are investing nearly Dh7 billion to employ artificial intelligence and automation to enhance the reliability and efficiency of electricity and water services.”
