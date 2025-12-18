Rescue dog Brody stars in Dubai’s Annie the Musical, spotlighting adoption and compassion
Dubai: A mixed-breed rescue dog named Brody has captured the hearts of Dubai’s pet lovers after starring as Sandy in Annie the Musical at Zabeel Theatre.
After being badly injured in a dog fight in Sharjah, Brody, fresh from his theatre debut, is now in an adoption trial seeking his forever home. The good news: adoption interest for Brody has surged.
Chiku Singh, a Dubai-based animal welfare advocate, shared Brody’s raw journey with Gulf News.
“He was a stray at one of those stable in Sharjah — He survived there thanks to the generosity of visitors feeding him.” The 5-years-old Brody was severely injured after a fight, leading to his rescue. He has been in the care of Green Paws UAE, an animal rescue organisation, since then.
The decision to cast a real rescue dog was no publicity stunt. It was a conscious effort by Art for All and Green Paws to highlight the potential of mixed-breed dogs, many of whom are overlooked for adoption.
“Brody’s story mirrors Annie’s perfectly — both found love after hardship,” said Ghida Halaby, independent events manager and volunteer at Green Paws and Art for All - one of the driving forces behind bringing the London production to Dubai.
“We wanted Sandy to represent real rescues — not purebreds from show kennels, but the dogs who’ve been through life and come out gentle, trusting and loving,” said Ghida.
Ghida ‘s quote: “Annie is a story about second chances, finding home and looking after one another. Through Annie and Sandy’s bond, we hope to remind people that optimism and compassion still matter.”
Brody was chosen after a careful selection process for his temperament and confidence. His trainer, Alisa guided him using positive reinforcement, said Chiku.
Brody's turnaround began post-fight at Green Paws UAE. “He was heavily injured, rescued, and went to Green Paws – an animal rescue organisation.”
According to Green Paws, Brody’s sponsor is none other than Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum, the Dubai royal whose boundless passion for animal welfare has inspired scores of people in the UAE. Brody was one of the dogs rescued by Sheikha Latifah Al Maktoum outside a stable in Sharjah. He had got badly injured in a dog fight.
Sheikha Latifah has been a long time patron and in communication with founder of Green Paws UAE, Jasmeen and Brody were placed under their care.
Brody’s theatre role amplified his story. “There’s a lot of interest in the adoption right now — phenomenal. But finding the right person who is meant to have Brody forever. Vetting is very strict for Green Paws because people still abandon dogs.”
Chiku cited a recent case: “Happened near Abu Dhabi during the weekend — an older dog, who looked fragile, was found in the middle of the desert. Someone had just dumped him.”
Ghida needed a rescue for authenticity: “We are doing this musical at Zabeel Theatre — we need a rescue dog. The ones I feed are very wild. There are a few dogs — come to the audition. Three dogs were selected: Brody, Aira and Akito,” said Chiku. Brody stood out. “He performed on two shows. He did really well; people loved him. We didn’t want to tire him out. Two other dogs were used as well.”
Chiku added, “Brody was trained with very positive and reward-based methods — gradual exposure rather than performance. Very gradual, so he feels rested and comfortable. Brody and his trainer Alisa went there many times to get comfortable with the stage, the lights, the music, and the unfamiliar environment.”
“We went to see one show — the kids loved it, and the parents as well. As soon as he came on stage, people were like ‘that’s Sandy’ — not a prop, but a real dog,” Chiku said.
“He is a very gentle personality-wise, very natural, very comfortable, and naturally trusting — that’s his nature. He was very confident on stage, very responsive to guidance, and very people-oriented. These made him stand out — people connecting with him, very likeable straight away.”
Brody’s triumph also highlights a deeper issue: the growing number of displaced dogs across the UAE as older spaces give way to urban redevelopment. “Every time a building is demolished, a dog loses its home,” said Chiku. “Many rely on feeders who move away, and their worlds just disappear overnight.”
Unlike cats, dogs find it harder to adapt when their territories vanish. Rescue organisations like Green Paws work tirelessly to rehabilitate and rehome them, but awareness remains a challenge.
Chiku, who rescues cats and dogs across Dubai and Northern Emirates, highlighted found pets with collars: “No chip, no one picks up the phone. They are scared, domesticated, and they once belonged to someone.”
“A dog in rescue isn’t broken — it’s just waiting for someone to rewrite its story,” added. “Brody’s story shows exactly what that looks like.”
Brody might play Sandy for only three nights, but his message will linger long after the curtains close.
His gentle presence on stage is more than performance — it’s a symbol of resilience, hope and everyday kindness. “There are thousands like Brody still waiting for their chance,” Chiku said. “He’s shining a light for all of them.”
