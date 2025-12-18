“He was a stray at one of those stable in Sharjah — He survived there thanks to the generosity of visitors feeding him.” The 5-years-old Brody was severely injured after a fight, leading to his rescue. He has been in the care of Green Paws UAE, an animal rescue organisation , since then.

Ghida ‘s quote: “Annie is a story about second chances, finding home and looking after one another. Through Annie and Sandy’s bond, we hope to remind people that optimism and compassion still matter.”

The decision to cast a real rescue dog was no publicity stunt. It was a conscious effort by Art for All and Green Paws to highlight the potential of mixed-breed dogs, many of whom are overlooked for adoption.

According to Green Paws, Brody’s sponsor is none other than Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum, the Dubai royal whose boundless passion for animal welfare has inspired scores of people in the UAE. Brody was one of the dogs rescued by Sheikha Latifah Al Maktoum outside a stable in Sharjah. He had got badly injured in a dog fight.

Brody’s theatre role amplified his story. “There’s a lot of interest in the adoption right now — phenomenal. But finding the right person who is meant to have Brody forever. Vetting is very strict for Green Paws because people still abandon dogs.”

Chiku added, “Brody was trained with very positive and reward-based methods — gradual exposure rather than performance. Very gradual, so he feels rested and comfortable. Brody and his trainer Alisa went there many times to get comfortable with the stage, the lights, the music, and the unfamiliar environment.”

Ghida needed a rescue for authenticity: “We are doing this musical at Zabeel Theatre — we need a rescue dog. The ones I feed are very wild. There are a few dogs — come to the audition. Three dogs were selected: Brody, Aira and Akito,” said Chiku. Brody stood out. “He performed on two shows. He did really well; people loved him. We didn’t want to tire him out. Two other dogs were used as well.”

“He is a very gentle personality-wise, very natural, very comfortable, and naturally trusting — that’s his nature. He was very confident on stage, very responsive to guidance, and very people-oriented. These made him stand out — people connecting with him, very likeable straight away.”

“We went to see one show — the kids loved it, and the parents as well. As soon as he came on stage, people were like ‘that’s Sandy’ — not a prop, but a real dog,” Chiku said.

His gentle presence on stage is more than performance — it’s a symbol of resilience, hope and everyday kindness. “There are thousands like Brody still waiting for their chance,” Chiku said. “He’s shining a light for all of them.”

Brody’s triumph also highlights a deeper issue: the growing number of displaced dogs across the UAE as older spaces give way to urban redevelopment. “Every time a building is demolished, a dog loses its home,” said Chiku. “Many rely on feeders who move away, and their worlds just disappear overnight.”

