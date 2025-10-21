Fancy & Furry Pets Care launches exciting boarding offer for cats and dogs in Dubai

Comfortable suites, playtime, and grooming to keep pets happy and stress-free
Fancy & Furry Pets Care has announced an exciting limited-time offer for cat and dog boarding in Dubai, providing UAE pet parents with a safe, comfortable, and affordable solution for their pets.
From September 16 to October 31, 2025, customers can enjoy a 7-night stay for just Dh599—book 5 nights and get 2 nights free—along with a complimentary basic wash.
This seasonal promotion aims to offer pet owners complete peace of mind while ensuring their furry companions receive professional care and personal attention.
Whether it’s a playful kitten or a large dog, Fancy & Furry’s facility is equipped to accommodate pets of all sizes, offering a home-like environment, dedicated supervision, and customized care routines to suit every pet’s needs.
Recognised as one of the UAE’s most trusted pet care providers, Fancy & Furry Pets Care prides itself on maintaining a clean, safe, and friendly facility for cats and dogs. The center offers comfortable boarding suites, playtime sessions, and grooming services, all designed to keep pets happy, healthy, and stress-free throughout their stay.
A representative from Fancy & Furry Pets Care shared, “We understand how difficult it is for pet owners to leave their cats or dogs behind, especially during travel or busy schedules. Our goal with this offer is to make quality boarding accessible to everyone. Every pet that stays with us is treated like family—with care, comfort, and love.”
With the travel season approaching, the offer comes at the perfect time for UAE residents planning holidays during the cooler months. Many pet parents seek reliable and professional care options while they are away, and this promotion ensures that cats and dogs receive the best care possible at an unbeatable price.
The Dh599 package includes seven nights of cat or dog boarding (pay for five nights and get two nights free), a basic wash, and daily routines that include feeding, playtime, and customized care based on each pet’s temperament and preferences. From quiet spaces for cats to interactive play zones for dogs, Fancy & Furry ensures a safe and enjoyable stay for every animal.
The boarding center’s trained staff provides both professional care and emotional support, ensuring pets remain healthy, happy, and well looked after. Hygiene and safety are top priorities, with regular cleaning and disinfection to maintain a clean and germ-free environment. Whether your pet requires extra attention or specific care routines, the team ensures every need is met with warmth and expertise.
Pet owners can easily book through WhatsApp at 054 279 8816. Due to high demand and the limited period of the promotion, advance booking is highly recommended.
This special boarding offer by Fancy & Furry Pets Care not only provides excellent value but also reflects the company’s commitment to quality pet care and animal welfare. For just Dh599, pet owners can relax knowing their beloved companions are cared for in a nurturing, professional environment.
The offer runs until October 31, 2025, giving UAE pet parents the perfect opportunity to experience Fancy & Furry’s exceptional boarding services at an unbeatable price.
For more information or to book your pet’s stay, contact Fancy & Furry Pets Care on WhatsApp at 054 279 8816 or visit www.fancyfurrypetscare.com.
