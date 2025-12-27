UAE weather alert: Cloudy skies and rainfall expected

Humidity is expected to increase overnight
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions across the UAE today, Saturday, becoming cloudy at times with a chance of light rainfall over some coastal and northern areas.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Sunday morning across parts of inland and coastal regions, while winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds are forecast at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, with similar conditions expected in the Sea of Oman.
Looking ahead, conditions on Sunday are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with the formation of convective clouds that may bring rainfall to some coastal, northern and eastern areas. Winds will shift from southeasterly to southwesterly, freshening at times and potentially causing blowing dust.
On Monday, skies are forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with continued chances of rainfall over coastal, northern and eastern regions.
Temperatures are expected to rise slightly, while winds will turn southwesterly to northwesterly, becoming more active at times and causing dust, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions may become moderate to rough at times.
By Tuesday, cloud cover is expected to persist, with a further chance of convective cloud formation and rainfall, particularly over northern and eastern areas.
Temperatures are forecast to decrease, while northwesterly winds are expected to strengthen, becoming fresh to strong at times, with gusts of up to 45 km/h. Sea conditions are expected to be rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox