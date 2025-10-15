Dutch-Indian expat in UAE builds 100 eco-shelters for stray animals

From corporate consultant to animal rescuer: How a woman is transforming lives of strays
Dubai: Several stray cats have survived the scorching summer in the UAE, probably thanks to tiny shelters with pet feeder and water dispensers built by Chiku Singh, a Dutch-Indian expat in Dubai.
Singh, who has been living in the UAE since 2021, is proving that sustainability and compassion can go hand in hand. By day, she works as a senior management technology consultant. In the evenings and weekends, she transforms discarded furniture into life-saving shelters for stray cats and dogs.
She has built around 100 eco-friendly feeding station shelters across three emirates since late 2022, as part of her initiative, 'The Green Eco Paw Project UAE,' Singh told Gulf News.
Each shelter is made entirely from recycled and upcycled wood: discarded furniture, tables, drawers, and cabinets collected from local communities.
“This project s driven purely by passion, a continuation of my lifelong commitment to animal welfare,” said Singh who works as a senior management technology consultant.
“For over 25 years, I've been rescuing and advocating for animals in different countries, and I've always believed that caring for them goes hand in hand with caring for our planet. This initiative reflects that belief. It is where compassion meets climate responsibility," she said.
Each shelter is handcrafted at Singh's home using her own tools. She personally designs and builds them with the help of Jatinder, a part-time helper she met near a labour accommodation in Abu Dhabi while collecting discarded wood.
"He offered to help me load wood into my car, and that's how we met. When I moved to Dubai to care for my elderly father, I offered him a part-time role here. I've taught him how to assist me with the shelters. He helps move heavy materials, but every shelter is something I assemble myself or sometimes together with him, a labour of love built with care and purpose," she explained.
The shelters aren't just functional during the UAE's scorching summer months. They are equally vital in winter also. In summer, they protect strays from the harsh sun and keep their food and water cool. In winter, when nights turn cold, the same shelters offer warmth and comfort, particularly for pregnant strays seeking quiet, safe spaces to rest or give birth.
By giving waste wood a second life, Singh's initiative aims to support the UAE's Sustainability Goals and Circular Economy Policy, which encourage resource reuse and community-led climate action. The project also complements the UAE's Year of Sustainability vision, demonstrating how individuals can contribute meaningfully towards the nation’s broader environmental efforts.
"The shelters are made entirely from discarded or donated furniture collected from local communities. By transforming this waste, we are not just helping animals. We are reducing landfill waste and supporting the UAE's commitment to sustainability," Singh said.
The idea sparked in late 2022 when Singh spotted a makeshift feeding station in Abu Dhabi. "It was basically a tent set up by maybe a compassionate worker or someone like that. It was made of four skinny wooden posts on the sides with a big tent, and they had put like two bowls, one of water and one with food. It gave me an idea that I should really look into something like that," she recalled.
She started building shelters in Abu Dhabi, where she previously lived, placing them in residential areas and even in two labour accommodation complexes. After moving to Dubai, she expanded the initiative, with strong support from her pet-friendly community in Tilal Al Ghaf.
"I started with one shelter in my community. People loved the idea, and the management absolutely supported it. Residents kept asking me to make more for different blocks, so I've placed several here. I also run a WhatsApp group for animal lovers in the community, and the response has been incredibly encouraging," Singh said.
To date, Singh said she has built dozens of cat shelters in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, and has just come up with one specifically designed for stray dogs.
Singh provides food to several stations herself, while others are maintained by local feeders who volunteer in their areas. Each station typically receives around 10kg of dry food, and occasionally wet food too. The frequency depends on how many cats live nearby, ranging from one 10kg bag every three days in busy areas to one bag lasting up to two weeks in quieter spots.
Beyond building shelters, Singh works closely with volunteers including security guards, cleaners, and even mosque imams. She provides them with short training sessions on how to maintain the shelters and feeding areas properly, delivering food herself or having it supplied by trusted local partners.
"I place multiple shelters within one area, spaced out to avoid territorial fights between animals. The result is an organised, compassionate, and environmentally sustainable system that benefits both the animals and the communities they live in," she explained.
Cleanliness and community cooperation are at the heart of the initiative. Singh emphasises that feeding must always be done respectfully and hygienically, away from building entrances, in quiet corners where animals feel safe.
"I always remind feeders to clean up after feeding, remove leftover plates or cans, and wash away any spills. The design of my shelters supports this. The feeding bowls and water dispensers are enclosed, and the dispenser edges are lightly oiled to prevent insects from entering. It helps keep the surroundings tidy and reduces waste," she said.
The shelters are deliberately placed in discreet locations such as side alleyways, hidden corners in parks, away from main entrances, so they don't cause any hindrance to residents while providing safe spaces for animals, Singh said.
Singh is careful to follow local guidelines around feeding stray animals. “As long as you do it discreetly, away from the entrances and houses, and you keep the area clean, you make sure you don't throw food or spillage on the floor, and you pick up your rubbish like plates and stuff, that's fine," she explained.
Singh's love for animals began in childhood. Compassion was something her parents taught her early on. Wherever she travels, she helps animals in need.
She is known for feeding animals daily, getting them medical help when needed and taking them for neutering to help stabilise the population. Singh was also the force behind a safety campaign that resulted in the installation of new speed bumps, a reduced speed limit, and an additional surveillance camera in her community after two cats were run over within just 24 hours earlier this year.
"Through The Green Eco Paw Project UAE, I want to show that sustainability and empathy can coexist. My dream is to see these shelters recognised as part of the UAE's ongoing journey towards a greener, kinder planet for all living beings," she said.
Singh hopes UAE authorities will take note of her project and consider integrating similar eco-friendly shelters across the country.
