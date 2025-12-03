UAE traffic alert: Heavy congestion on Sharjah–Dubai route; fog forces speed reductions in Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Early morning commutes across the UAE were disrupted today as dense fog blanketed several regions, prompting police to implement speed restrictions, according to official reports.

Real-time Google Maps data showed multiple crashes, including incidents on Al Ittihad Street, Al Taawun Street and the S113 Al Khalidiya District, further exacerbating delays for thousands of motorists heading into Dubai. In Dubai itself, a separate accident was reported on 10th Street in Al Qusais.

The most severe congestion was reported on routes connecting Sharjah to Dubai, with Google Maps data showing heavy build-up on major inter-emirate arteries during the morning rush hour.

Following official fog alerts, Abu Dhabi Police enforced the 80 km/h limit. The reduction was specifically applied to the Umm Al Zomoul Road (covering sections such as Alwiqan to Al Qoua and Bo Kariyyah to Al Uqair) and the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road between Rimah and Al Sad Bridge.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police issued an advisory reminding drivers of the importance of maintaining safe driving practices, particularly in fast lanes. In a public safety announcement, the force noted: “Staying above the minimum speed keeps traffic moving safely. Slow driving in fast lanes can cause confusion and collisions.”

Drivers across the country are being urged to exercise extreme caution, adhere strictly to reduced speed limits, and maintain a safe following distance as early morning fog is expected to persist in both coastal and inland areas.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

