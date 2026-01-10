GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi launches 'Barq' ultra-fast EV chargers to boost sustainable mobility

50 new 360-kW chargers to make EV charging faster, smarter and greener

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy Launches 50 Ultra-Fast 360-kW Chargers at Strategic Locations
The Department of Energy, in partnership with TAQA Distribution, unveils 50 strategic charging stations across the Emirate, including key locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

Each 360-kW charger can power up 100 km in about three minutes, with every fourth session complimentary. The first phase goes live during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, with all stations free for the public.

Driving sustainability and innovation

The “Barq” project supports Abu Dhabi’s climate neutrality goals by 2050, delivering advanced energy management and a seamless EV charging experience for residents and institutions.

TAQA Distribution and the DoE join forces to integrate smart, reliable technology into the Emirate’s sustainable mobility ecosystem, boosting environmental and social impact.

Abu Dhabi

