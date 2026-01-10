Abu Dhabi launches 'Barq' ultra-fast EV chargers to boost sustainable mobility

50 new 360-kW chargers to make EV charging faster, smarter and greener
The Department of Energy, in partnership with TAQA Distribution, unveils 50 strategic charging stations across the Emirate, including key locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.
Each 360-kW charger can power up 100 km in about three minutes, with every fourth session complimentary. The first phase goes live during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, with all stations free for the public.
The “Barq” project supports Abu Dhabi’s climate neutrality goals by 2050, delivering advanced energy management and a seamless EV charging experience for residents and institutions.
TAQA Distribution and the DoE join forces to integrate smart, reliable technology into the Emirate’s sustainable mobility ecosystem, boosting environmental and social impact.
