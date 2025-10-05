Dubai to roll out 100 EV chargers across malls, communities and leisure spots

The new agreement, which directly supports the objectives of the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, was formalised during the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) held from September 30 to October 2, 2025.

The collaboration demonstrates Dubai's sustained commitment to achieving the ambitious targets laid out in its Green Mobility Strategy, which seeks to stimulate the use of electric and hybrid transport to secure a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chairman of Parkin’s Board of Directors, reinforced the significance of the venture, calling the expanded network a reinforcement of Dubai's role 'as a global pioneer in sustainability while ensuring our city remains one of the most connected, accessible and future-ready destinations in the world.'

The expansion comes as the adoption of electric vehicles in Dubai is soaring. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer confirmed that the number of registered users in the EV Green Charger initiative surpassed 19,000 customers by the end of August 2025. Furthermore, DEWA currently manages an extensive network of over 1,500 public charging points in collaboration with partners across the government and private sectors.

Parkin CEO, Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, highlighted that the move represents a shift for the company beyond traditional car park operation. 'By introducing EV charging stations at prime destinations across the city, we are providing residents and visitors with convenient, reliable services that seamlessly integrate into their daily lives,' Al Ali commented. He added that the project is part of Parkin's strategic direction to transition from parking management to holistic space management, supporting Dubai's vision for a smarter, more sustainable future.

The new cooperation is designed to be a model of seamless integration between public and private entities. While DEWA will manage and operate the underlying charging infrastructure, Parkin will handle service delivery through its smart mobile application. This integrated approach is intended to provide EV drivers with a streamlined, dependable customer experience.

'Guided by the vision of the wise leadership, we continue to strengthen Dubai’s green mobility ecosystem and promote the use of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector,' Al Tayer said. He noted that the initiative directly aligns with the emirate’s strategic aims to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the first phase of the contract, the partners will immediately roll out 100 EV chargers in key locations throughout Dubai. These stations will be placed in high-traffic areas where drivers need them most, including residential communities, major shopping malls, leisure destinations, and other public spaces. Officials stated that a broader network expansion will follow the initial phase to ensure comprehensive coverage across the emirate.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.