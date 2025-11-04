Region’s first dedicated EV service centre opens in Al Barsha

“Al Buhaira marks two milestones for Emarat: a flagship addition to our New Dubai network and the GCC’s first Electric Vehicle Service Center,” said Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emarat. “By partnering with EVS and integrating EV quick-service within our Lube Express model, we are extending Emarat’s promise of safety, quality and convenience to every driver, regular or electric, while supporting the UAE’s clean-mobility agenda.”