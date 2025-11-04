Region’s first dedicated EV service centre opens in Al Barsha

Emarat launches first EV service centre at Al Barsha and expands network to 158 stations
Dubai: The GCC’s first dedicated Electric Vehicle Service Center has opened in Dubai’s Al Barsha South, marking a new phase in the UAE’s push to support a growing electric mobility base. The site forms part of Emarat’s newest service station, Al Buhaira, and blends EV servicing with traditional fuel, food retail and car care facilities in a single high-convenience location.
The launch brings Emarat’s network to 158 stations and represents a significant step in adapting fuel retail to a mixed fleet future. The centre is operated in partnership with EVS – Electric Vehicle Services LLC, under a model that combines Emarat’s Lube Express footprint with EVS maintenance and diagnostics capability.
The collaboration will roll out co-branded EVS Express Service Bays within selected Emarat sites, beginning with Barsha South, Nahrawan in Dubai and Muwafjah in Sharjah. A pilot phase is underway to refine customer flow and build dedicated EV servicing experience at scale.
“Al Buhaira marks two milestones for Emarat: a flagship addition to our New Dubai network and the GCC’s first Electric Vehicle Service Center,” said Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emarat. “By partnering with EVS and integrating EV quick-service within our Lube Express model, we are extending Emarat’s promise of safety, quality and convenience to every driver, regular or electric, while supporting the UAE’s clean-mobility agenda.”
The station caters to motorists, residents and last-mile operators, with 24-hour fuel, Freshplus convenience, Bakeria and Café Arabica, car wash facilities and traditional vehicle servicing. A fast-food outlet will open soon.
“The new EV Service Center takes it a step further, offering future-ready diagnostics and quick service for EV owners, delivered with the same HSE excellence and efficiency our customers trust,” noted Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Emarat. “We’re growing ever closer to our community, enhancing how they move, connect, and experience Emarat every day.”
For EVS, the partnership accelerates its ambition to build a comprehensive ecosystem for electric vehicle support in the region.
The station is now open, with further EV service sites to be announced in the coming months.
