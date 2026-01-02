Fog alert in Dubai: NCM warns of reduced visibility

NCM urged motorists to exercise caution during the early morning hours
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology has warned of a chance of fog formation and reduced horizontal visibility, dropping to near zero at times, across some internal and coastal areas of the country between midnight and 10am tomorrow, January 3, 2026.
In an advisory, the NCM urged motorists to exercise caution during the early morning hours, particularly on highways and open roads, as fog or mist could significantly affect driving conditions.
Saturday’s weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions developing at night and into Sunday morning over some internal areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times over the sea and raising blowing dust. Sea conditions will range from moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Sunday, January 4, will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds strengthening occasionally and reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h, potentially reducing visibility due to blowing dust and sand. The sea is forecast to be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
Monday, will see fair to partly cloudy conditions, with low clouds over northern and eastern areas and a slight drop in temperatures. Humidity overnight may again lead to fog or mist formation over some western internal regions.
Tuesday is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds over eastern and northern areas and nearby islands. Humid conditions by night and into Wednesday morning could once more support fog or mist formation in some western areas.
