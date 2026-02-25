Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become moderate to rough on Thursday
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience fair to partly cloudy conditions from today through Sunday, with humid nights and a chance of fog or mist in some areas, the national forecaster said.
According to its daily bulletin, the National Centre of Metrology says that humidity levels are expected to rise overnight, bringing a likelihood of fog or mist over internal areas early on Thursday and Friday, before shifting towards coastal and northern parts of the country into the weekend.
Temperatures will ease slightly on Thursday, then gradually climb again from Saturday. Daytime highs are forecast to range between 28°C and 33°C in coastal areas, 30°C to 35°C inland and 19°C to 24°C in the mountains. Overnight lows could fall to between 9°C and 14°C inland and 11°C to 16°C along the coast.
Winds will be light to moderate at 10 to 25 km/h, strengthening at times to around 40 km/h, particularly offshore. North-westerly to south-westerly winds are expected to freshen on Thursday and Friday, while southeasterly to northeasterly winds will dominate over the weekend.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become moderate to rough on Thursday and turn rough at times on Friday, before easing to slight by Saturday and Sunday. In the Oman Sea, conditions will range from slight to moderate, becoming rough at times before subsiding later in the weekend.
On Saturday, fair to partly cloudy skies will prevail, with a gradual rise in temperatures. Humid conditions overnight into Sunday morning may lead to mist formation in some northern coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to north-westerly at 10 to 20 km/h, with gusts of up to 30 km/h. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
By Sunday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy. Humidity is expected to increase overnight into Monday morning in some western areas. Winds will be light to moderate, southeasterly to northeasterly at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h, with seas remaining slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.