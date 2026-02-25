On Saturday, fair to partly cloudy skies will prevail, with a gradual rise in temperatures. Humid conditions overnight into Sunday morning may lead to mist formation in some northern coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to north-westerly at 10 to 20 km/h, with gusts of up to 30 km/h. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.