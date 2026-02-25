GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Weather update: Fog risk and rough seas forecast in UAE through weekend

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become moderate to rough on Thursday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Weather update: Fog risk and rough seas forecast in UAE through weekend
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The UAE is set to experience fair to partly cloudy conditions from today through Sunday, with humid nights and a chance of fog or mist in some areas, the national forecaster said.

According to its daily bulletin, the National Centre of Metrology says that humidity levels are expected to rise overnight, bringing a likelihood of fog or mist over internal areas early on Thursday and Friday, before shifting towards coastal and northern parts of the country into the weekend.

Temperatures will ease slightly on Thursday, then gradually climb again from Saturday. Daytime highs are forecast to range between 28°C and 33°C in coastal areas, 30°C to 35°C inland and 19°C to 24°C in the mountains. Overnight lows could fall to between 9°C and 14°C inland and 11°C to 16°C along the coast.

Winds will be light to moderate at 10 to 25 km/h, strengthening at times to around 40 km/h, particularly offshore. North-westerly to south-westerly winds are expected to freshen on Thursday and Friday, while southeasterly to northeasterly winds will dominate over the weekend.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become moderate to rough on Thursday and turn rough at times on Friday, before easing to slight by Saturday and Sunday. In the Oman Sea, conditions will range from slight to moderate, becoming rough at times before subsiding later in the weekend.

On Saturday, fair to partly cloudy skies will prevail, with a gradual rise in temperatures. Humid conditions overnight into Sunday morning may lead to mist formation in some northern coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from southeasterly to north-westerly at 10 to 20 km/h, with gusts of up to 30 km/h. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

By Sunday, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy. Humidity is expected to increase overnight into Monday morning in some western areas. Winds will be light to moderate, southeasterly to northeasterly at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h, with seas remaining slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The weather on Monday and Tuesday is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy.

UAE to see cooler weather and fog through midweek

2m read
Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 29°C and 32°C in coastal and internal areas, dropping to between 11°C and 20°C at night, with cooler conditions in mountainous regions.

Fog expected in coming days as temperatures fluctuate

2m read
Abu Dhabi skyline

UAE weather: Fog and light rain may return this week

1m read
NCM warns of fog, dust and rough seas as temperatures dip.

Fog, rain, winds, rough seas: UAE weather takes a turn

2m read