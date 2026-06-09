Mayakovskaya station, one of the metro’s best-known historic stations, has hosted several of these ceremonies. Couples are able to hold their wedding celebrations on the station platform after public transport operations have ended for the night, turning the underground space into a temporary event venue while preserving its role as a functioning metro station during normal operating hours.

Dubai: The Moscow Metro has emerged as an increasingly popular choice for couples looking to celebrate their wedding in an unusual setting. Once a month, after the last trains have departed, one of the network’s historic stations opens its doors for wedding ceremonies, offering newlyweds a distinctive backdrop of grand architecture, rich history and underground charm in the heart of the Russian capital.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.