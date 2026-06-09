After hours, Moscow Metro transforms from transit hub into a wedding venue
Dubai: The Moscow Metro has emerged as an increasingly popular choice for couples looking to celebrate their wedding in an unusual setting. Once a month, after the last trains have departed, one of the network’s historic stations opens its doors for wedding ceremonies, offering newlyweds a distinctive backdrop of grand architecture, rich history and underground charm in the heart of the Russian capital.
Mayakovskaya station, one of the metro’s best-known historic stations, has hosted several of these ceremonies. Couples are able to hold their wedding celebrations on the station platform after public transport operations have ended for the night, turning the underground space into a temporary event venue while preserving its role as a functioning metro station during normal operating hours.