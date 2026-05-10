Dubai launches world’s first AI-powered smart bus station

“We are committed to enhancing customer service by deploying the latest digital technologies and smart solutions to deliver the highest levels of comfort and efficiency to users, while strengthening the appeal of the public transport network,” he added.

Directly connected to Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, the new hub serves 11 bus routes linking key residential, commercial and tourism districts across Dubai. The initiative reflects the emirate’s wider ambition to make public transport smarter, greener and more appealing as part of Dubai’s long-term urban mobility strategy.

Launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at Mall of the Emirates, the new smart bus station combines artificial intelligence, sustainability and round-the-clock digital services to create a faster, safer and more convenient commuting experience for residents and visitors.

One of the biggest changes passengers will notice is the shift towards fully digital and proactive services operating 24 hours a day. Instead of relying on traditional counters or manual processes, commuters can access most services through interactive digital systems designed to reduce waiting times and simplify journeys.

The station has been designed with a sleek and sustainable architectural concept aligned with RTA’s corporate identity and future vision. Despite covering only 147 square metres, the facility has been carefully planned to balance operational efficiency with passenger comfort. It can accommodate up to 20 commuters at a time and also includes a dedicated rest area for bus drivers.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.