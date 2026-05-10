Dubai launches world’s first AI-powered smart bus station

New Mall of the Emirates hub offers 24/7 digital services, real-time crowd monitoring
Duba: Dubai has unveiled world’s first fully integrated smart bus station, marking a significant leap in the emirate’s journey towards building a futuristic, technology-driven public transport network.
Launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at Mall of the Emirates, the new smart bus station combines artificial intelligence, sustainability and round-the-clock digital services to create a faster, safer and more convenient commuting experience for residents and visitors.
Directly connected to Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, the new hub serves 11 bus routes linking key residential, commercial and tourism districts across Dubai. The initiative reflects the emirate’s wider ambition to make public transport smarter, greener and more appealing as part of Dubai’s long-term urban mobility strategy.
From AI-powered crowd monitoring cameras and real-time occupancy tracking to digital kiosks and solar-powered operations, the station introduces a new generation of public transport infrastructure designed around passenger convenience and operational efficiency.
Mattar Al Tayer described the project as a major milestone in RTA’s digital transformation journey.
“The opening of the first smart bus station marks a major advance under RTA’s strategy to create a modern, integrated and attractive environment for public transport users,” Al Tayer said.
“We are committed to enhancing customer service by deploying the latest digital technologies and smart solutions to deliver the highest levels of comfort and efficiency to users, while strengthening the appeal of the public transport network,” he added.
He added that the project supports Dubai leadership’s vision of positioning the emirate among the world’s best cities to live, work and visit.
The station has been designed with a sleek and sustainable architectural concept aligned with RTA’s corporate identity and future vision. Despite covering only 147 square metres, the facility has been carefully planned to balance operational efficiency with passenger comfort. It can accommodate up to 20 commuters at a time and also includes a dedicated rest area for bus drivers.
One of the biggest changes passengers will notice is the shift towards fully digital and proactive services operating 24 hours a day. Instead of relying on traditional counters or manual processes, commuters can access most services through interactive digital systems designed to reduce waiting times and simplify journeys.
Inside the station, large real-time information displays provide live bus and Metro arrival timings, taxi availability, maps of station facilities and directions to nearby landmarks. The integrated system allows passengers to make quicker and more informed travel decisions.
The displays are directly linked with Dubai Metro services, enabling commuters to see train arrival times in real time while also accessing instant updates on taxi stand locations and availability.
RTA has also introduced a smart kiosk equipped with a virtual assistant capable of helping passengers plan trips, answer customer queries and access Lost and Found services. Users can also connect directly with the RTA Call Centre for immediate assistance.
“The station’s design balances operational efficiency and user comfort while delivering an integrated service that combines flexibility and innovation,” Al Tayer said.
Another standout feature is the station’s real-time occupancy tracking system. Dedicated displays show how crowded approaching buses are, helping commuters choose the most convenient service and reducing pressure on overcrowded routes during peak periods.
The station also offers digital ticket purchasing and nol card top-up services, alongside a smart vending machine that allows passengers to buy beverages and benefit from loyalty reward programmes.
The station has been equipped with advanced AI-powered cameras capable of monitoring crowd movement, detecting violations and generating live operational data. These systems are expected to improve safety, strengthen operational discipline and support faster decision-making by RTA teams.
“The station also incorporates advanced systems for crowd management and violation detection through AI-powered cameras, further enhancing safety and ensuring a smoother user experience,” said Al Tayer.
The station uses solar panels to generate power and includes smart air-quality sensors that continuously monitor environmental conditions.
The station serves six Metro feeder routes, three internal routes and two seasonal routes, connecting commuters to areas including Al Barsha, Umm Suqeim, Al Sufouh, Al Manara, Al Quoz, The Greens, Jumeirah Village Circle, Arabian Ranches, Dubai Science Park and Dubai Studio City.
It also improves access to major attractions such as Dubai Miracle Garden and Global Village, reinforcing its role as a key interchange point within Dubai’s public transport network.
By integrating buses, Metro and taxi services within one digitally connected hub, RTA hopes the station will encourage more residents and tourists to choose public transport over private vehicles.