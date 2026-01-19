Dubai expands green charging network to 1,860 points as electric mobility gains pace

DEWA says more than 23,600 users are now registered under Green Charger initiative
Dubai’s network of EV Green Charger stations has expanded to more than 1,860 points across the emirate, reflecting the city’s accelerating shift towards sustainable mobility, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DEWA, said the figure includes charging stations licensed by the authority in partnership with public and private sector entities. As of mid-January 2026, the number of registered users under the Green Charger initiative reached 23,600.
Since its launch in 2014, the initiative has supplied more than 55,200 megawatt-hours of electricity, enabling electric vehicles to travel over 276 million kilometres, according to DEWA.
Al Tayer said the expansion aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a global leader in the green economy and sustainable transport. He added that the authority continues to strengthen green mobility infrastructure in support of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030.
DEWA currently offers four types of charging stations: ultra-fast, fast, public chargers, and wall-mounted units. Users can locate charging points through DEWA’s website, smart app and 14 other digital platforms.
Customers can also create a Green Charger account online, via the smart app or through DEWA’s interactive voice response system, allowing access to charging stations within an hour of registering their vehicle. A visitor feature is also available for short-term users.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox