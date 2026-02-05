Dubai's DEWA to deploy world's first AI virtual engineer for power network

Here is what the advanced intelligent system set to go live in June 2026 will do
Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is set to deploy the world's first AI-powered virtual engineer in June 2026, marking a significant leap in utility management as artificial intelligence reshapes the global energy sector.
The advanced intelligent system, announced by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), will continuously learn from operational data and function like an experienced expert, offering predictive failure alerts, root cause analysis, autonomous efficiency calculations, plant optimisation recommendations, and real-time scenario simulations.
The Virtual Engineer will ensure Dubai's already reliable electricity supply becomes even more efficient and dependable by predicting potential issues before they occur and continuously optimising power generation.
Think of it as a tireless AI expert monitoring the entire power network 24/7, ensuring consistent electricity during peak summer demand and maintaining the high-quality service residents are accustomed to, all while learning and improving continuously.
Al Tayer made the announcement in his speech titled 'AI-Driven Energy Transformation' on the final day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, where he highlighted the UAE and Dubai's pioneering experiences in integrating AI across production, transmission, and distribution processes.
“The world is undergoing a major transformation in the energy sector, a key pillar in building more sustainable and resilient systems,” said Al Tayer, noting that AI enables industries to grow while reducing environmental impact and enhancing infrastructure resilience.
Reports indicate that by 2027, 40% of control rooms in utilities worldwide will operate with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics and intelligent decision-making. The global AI market is projected to grow from approximately $300 billion in 2024 to $4.8 trillion by 2033, he said.
DEWA has already made significant strides in AI adoption. Last year, the authority launched the world's first AI-powered gas turbine intelligent controller at its Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex, enabling autonomous turbine control supported by digital twin technologies.
Al Tayer outlined how DEWA integrates AI comprehensively into its corporate identity, culture and strategy, across all operations. The authority's AI journey began in 2017 with Rammas, its AI-powered virtual employee.
Al Tayer said Rammas has so far handled more than 12 million customer inquiries without human intervention.
Through its digital arm Digital DEWA and subsidiary Moro Hub, the authority has established multiple data centres, including the world's largest green data centre powered by solar energy at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
Across transmission networks, AI strengthens grid resilience through advanced machine learning algorithms. In the water network, DEWA's Smart Meter Operations Centre leverages AI to provide end-to-end system visibility, enhance efficiency, and reduce water losses.
“The future of utilities is intelligent. DEWA remains firmly committed to leading this future, reinforcing Dubai's global leadership and advancing a model in which innovation drives sustainability, ensuring that the UAE continues to inspire the world,” added Al Tayer.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox