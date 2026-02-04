Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, said: “The collaboration with DP World and MIT RAISE reflects Dubai's Education 33 vision and the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which place future-ready skills, talent development and innovation at the heart of our growth. By embedding AI literacy across everyday learning, we are preparing students not just to use emerging technologies, but to think critically, act responsibly and contribute confidently to a fast-evolving economy. At the same time, we are supporting teachers with the tools, training and confidence they need to lead learning in an AI-enabled world.”