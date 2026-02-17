Is Jeffrey Epstein the real mastermind behind Bitcoin? What’s true, what's not

Dubai: A set of internal emails circulating widely on social media has reignited claims that Jeffrey Epstein was secretly the person behind Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous founder of Bitcoin. The images, often described as “unsealed,” highlight Epstein-linked funding for Bitcoin-related research and present it as proof of authorship or control.

There is also no evidence Epstein contributed to the white paper, participated in early cryptography mailing lists, mined early Bitcoin blocks, or controlled cryptographic keys associated with Satoshi-era wallets. None of the technical or behavioral markers researchers use to study Nakamoto’s identity intersect with Epstein’s known activities.

For the claim to hold, the record would need to show Epstein’s involvement in Bitcoin’s design before or during 2008. It does not.

The name “Satoshi” does not appear in the released records in any context tied to Epstein. Bitcoin’s founding timeline remains unchanged: the white paper was published in 2008, the network launched in 2009, and Nakamoto withdrew from public communication soon after.

A closer reading shows the documents do not support that conclusion. They contain no reference identifying Epstein as Nakamoto and no material linking him to Bitcoin’s creation, white paper, or early codebase.

The allegation draws selectively from documents released through investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Online, those records are framed as evidence of a long-suspected cover-up around Bitcoin’s origins.

Emails released by the House Committee show Epstein’s “gift funds” were used to underwrite the initiative’s launch. In one April 2015 message titled “Digital Currency Initiative,” Ito thanked Epstein, writing that the funding allowed the lab to “move quickly and win this round.”

In 2015, Joichi Ito, then head of the Media Lab, launched the Digital Currency Initiative. The goal was to fund blockchain research and provide stable, long-term support for Bitcoin Core developers after turmoil at the Bitcoin Foundation left developer funding uncertain.

Investigative reporting by Ronan Farrow has suggested the Media Lab may have received as much as $7.5 million routed through Epstein, separate from an anonymous $5 million donation linked to Epstein associate Leon Black. MIT disputes parts of that accounting, leaving some figures contested.

Over roughly two decades, Epstein donated more than $800,000 directly to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with $525,000 going to the Media Lab, according to MIT disclosures. He also facilitated more than $7 million in additional donations from other wealthy individuals.

In 2018, Epstein sold roughly half of his Coinbase stake to Blockchain Capital, Pierce’s firm, for about $15 million. Coinbase later went public on Nasdaq in 2021, long after Epstein’s involvement had ended.

Coinbase was founded by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, not by Epstein. His investment in the company was brokered by Brock Pierce, a prominent early crypto figure and co-founder of Tether.

That year, Epstein invested in Coinbase, now the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange, and in Blockstream, which builds tools for Bitcoin developers. These investments came six years after his 2008 conviction in Florida and roughly five years after Bitcoin’s launch.

Archived correspondence from mid-2011 shows Epstein reaching out to senior Bitcoin developers at a surprisingly early point. He praised the concept while warning of “serious risks” and sought meetings, but there is no evidence the exchanges led to any influence over Bitcoin’s development.

Bitcoin’s founder remains unknown. The newly released emails add uncomfortable context about money and influence, but they do not reveal a hidden mastermind behind the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency.

Across the cryptocurrency industry, the reaction has been restrained. Some investors describe Epstein as a skeptical participant who exited early. Others speculate he misunderstood Bitcoin’s design or sought to undermine it. None of those claims are supported by technical evidence.

Back has said Epstein was a limited partner in Ito’s fund and that the fund later divested from Blockstream due to conflicts of interest and other concerns. Blockstream says it has no direct or indirect financial ties to Epstein or his estate today.

Decisions over Bitcoin’s code continued to be made through the project’s existing consensus process. Donors, academic administrators, and investors did not gain special authority over the protocol.

By then, Bitcoin had already been operating independently for years. The initiative provided salaries and institutional support, not ownership or governance authority.

Internal correspondence described the Media Lab as the “principal home and funding source” for Bitcoin development research. Online, that phrasing has been widely misread as evidence of control over Bitcoin itself.

The same email chain explains the context. The Bitcoin Foundation, which had been paying key developers, was described internally as effectively bankrupt. The Media Lab moved quickly to recruit developers and stabilize funding.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.