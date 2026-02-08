Customers can now access bills, account support and EV charger locations through ChatGPT
Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched its services on the ChatGPT Apps Directory, allowing customers to access key services through the AI platform.
With this step, DEWA says it has become the first government body and the first utility in the world to offer services directly through an AI-powered platform, moving beyond traditional websites and mobile apps.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said the move supports Dubai’s wider push to lead in artificial intelligence and digital innovation. He said the authority aims to become the world’s first ‘AI-native’ utility by reshaping how customers interact with government services.
Al Tayer noted that people are increasingly turning to AI tools for information and support. Offering services through ChatGPT, he said, helps DEWA meet customers where they are, while improving speed and ease of access.
Through ChatGPT, customers can check and pay bills, review account details and get billing support. They can also find DEWA’s EV Green Charger stations and get directions to the nearest one.
Information about Customer Happiness Centres, including locations, working hours and contact details, is also available. DEWA said more services will be added gradually, in line with its security and privacy standards.
DEWA said the new service operates within a secure framework designed to protect user data. The system uses advanced AI models to provide reliable and quick responses through natural conversation.
The authority described the launch as part of a broader shift in how government services are delivered, with AI playing a growing role in daily interactions.
By expanding onto global AI platforms, DEWA aims to make its services more accessible while supporting Dubai’s ambition to be a leading hub for technology and innovation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox