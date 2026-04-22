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Sharjah to roll out 100 fast EV chargers under new strategic partnership

RTA ties up with ION to expand electric mobility infrastructure

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
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Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has signed a strategic partnership with ION to establish a wide network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the emirate, in a move to strengthen green mobility infrastructure.

Under the agreement, ION, a joint venture between Beeah and Crescent Enterprises, will develop, operate and maintain more than 100 fast EV chargers across Sharjah city, as well as the central and eastern regions.

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The partnership follows ION’s approval as the first authorised operator of EV charging points in Sharjah, marking a key step in the emirate’s transition towards sustainable transport.

Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, said the project would cater to the growing number of EV users while reinforcing the authority’s commitment to advancing electric mobility in line with global sustainability goals and efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

He added that the project would be implemented in coordination with Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority to ensure delivery in line with the highest quality standards and within the agreed timeframe.

ION will also provide an integrated mobile application enabling users to locate nearby chargers, monitor charging in real time and complete payments seamlessly.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Chairman of ION and group CEO of Beeah, said the initiative would help build a comprehensive and accessible EV charging ecosystem aligned with the UAE’s sustainability and net-zero ambitions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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