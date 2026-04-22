RTA ties up with ION to expand electric mobility infrastructure
Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has signed a strategic partnership with ION to establish a wide network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the emirate, in a move to strengthen green mobility infrastructure.
Under the agreement, ION, a joint venture between Beeah and Crescent Enterprises, will develop, operate and maintain more than 100 fast EV chargers across Sharjah city, as well as the central and eastern regions.
The partnership follows ION’s approval as the first authorised operator of EV charging points in Sharjah, marking a key step in the emirate’s transition towards sustainable transport.
Yousif Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, said the project would cater to the growing number of EV users while reinforcing the authority’s commitment to advancing electric mobility in line with global sustainability goals and efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
He added that the project would be implemented in coordination with Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority to ensure delivery in line with the highest quality standards and within the agreed timeframe.
ION will also provide an integrated mobile application enabling users to locate nearby chargers, monitor charging in real time and complete payments seamlessly.
Khaled Al Huraimel, Chairman of ION and group CEO of Beeah, said the initiative would help build a comprehensive and accessible EV charging ecosystem aligned with the UAE’s sustainability and net-zero ambitions.