Rules cover pricing, licensing, waiting fees, and misuse penalties for charging stations.
Sharjah has introduced a comprehensive regulatory framework governing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, setting clear rules on pricing, licensing, and penalties as the emirate accelerates its shift toward sustainable mobility.
Issued under Executive Council Resolution No. 15 of 2026, the law applies across all areas of Sharjah, including free zones and private developments, and mandates strict compliance for both operators and users.
The regulation bans the installation or operation of EV charging stations without prior approval, with fines of up to Dh10,000 for operating without a licence. Operators who fail to comply with approved safety and technical standards face penalties of Dh5,000.
The decision sets unified charging tariffs across the emirate, with slow AC charging priced at Dh0.7 per kilowatt-hour and fast DC charging at Dh1.2 per kilowatt-hour, both subject to VAT.
Motorists are granted a 10-minute grace period after charging is complete, after which a waiting fee of Dh2 per minute applies, capped at 60 minutes.
Authorities warned that vehicles left connected beyond this period could face additional penalties, including fines of Dh1,000.
Public charging stations must be installed in accessible locations with fair geographic distribution, equipped with digital payment systems and remote monitoring technologies, and supported by clearly marked EV-only parking spaces.
Private entities, including property owners and developers, are permitted to install charging points within their premises, provided they obtain approvals and meet technical standards.
The law imposes fines of Dh1,000 on non-electric vehicles occupying EV charging spaces or blocking access, while damages to charging infrastructure carry penalties of Dh2,000 in addition to repair costs.
Under the decision, Sharjah Police will impound any vehicle — electric or non-electric — left in EV charging spaces for more than 24 hours, with violators required to cover all towing and storage costs.
Implementation of the framework will be overseen by several government entities, including Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Bee’ah Group, municipalities, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), and the Department of Economic Development.
The regulation also empowers authorities to issue further technical guidelines to ensure safety, service quality, and infrastructure readiness.